IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Abhinav Shukla, friends throw a surprise welcome party for Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, she says 'bata toh dete'
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla partied with their friends.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla partied with their friends.
tv

Abhinav Shukla, friends throw a surprise welcome party for Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, she says 'bata toh dete'

  • Rubina Dilaik was in for a surprise as her friends and husband Abhinav Shukla threw a party for her, without her knowledge. In videos that are online, her surprise is evident.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:57 AM IST

Abhinav Shukla and his friends threw a surprise party for his wife Rubina Dilaik, who emerged as the winner on Bigg Boss 14. They also cut a cake, shaped like the Bigg Boss trophy, on the occasion.

Rubina shared a bunch of pictures from the celebrations at their home and wrote: "Celebrations with my people." In one of the pictures, the popular TV couple posed for cameras with golden, white and pink balloons. Specially designed balloons read-- boss and boss lady.


In other pictures, Rubina and Abhinav posed with a bunch of their friends, one recognisable face being Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor Sharad Kelkar. He had also dropped a number of emojis in the comments section of the post.

In other videos from the party, which have landed on internet, Rubina is taken in by surprise as she enters a room full of her friends. Pointing to her casual T-shirt and short white pants attire, she can be heard saying: 'Bataa toh dete (You should have told me)." There is much clapping and goofing around and finally the couple cut the cake.

Also read: Kapil Sharma snaps at paparazzi as they rush to photograph him on wheelchair, they object to him swearing at them. Watch

After winning the trophy, Rubina had hosted an instant Instagram Live session to thank her many fans. "Thank you so much. I am out with my third eye. Yeh ek spontaneous and instant Insta Live mere sabhi fans aur followers ke liye (this is spontaneous live especially for my fans) - thank you so much. Aaj aap ke pyar aur sahayog ki wajah se main Bigg Boss season 14 ki winner ban gayi (I won Bigg Boss 14 because of your love and support)," she said in it.

Rubina was in the Bigg Boss house for 143 days and beat Rahul Vaidya to emerge a winner. Also among the top five were Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni. Abhinav, who was also part of the show, was evicted earlier in the year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rubina dilaik bigg boss 14 abhinav shukla

Related Stories

Rubina Dilaik in Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik in Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Rubina Dilaik reveals if she's forgiven Rakhi Sawant for hitting on Abhinav

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:26 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik, who lashed out against Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14 after Rakhi made advances at her husband, Abhinav, has revealed if she has forgiven her.
READ FULL STORY
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav welcomes Rubina home with a romantic surprise after her Bigg Boss 14 win

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:13 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla welcomed wife Rubina Dilaik home with a sweet surprise after the Bigg Boss 14 finale on Sunday. She beat Rahul Vaidya to win the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were clicked on an outing together.(Varinder Chawla)
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were clicked on an outing together.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Jasmin: 'Rahul snatched Aly from me, they are sending kisses to each other'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:08 AM IST
  • During a live session on Instagram, Jasmin Bhasin said jokingly that Aly Goni cannot sleep without Rahul Vaidya and they keep chatting throughout.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant married Ritesh in 2019.
Rakhi Sawant married Ritesh in 2019.
tv

Rakhi Sawant wouldn’t have married Ritesh if she knew about his wife and child

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant said that her husband, Ritesh, hid from her that he was already married with a child. She added that she would not have married him if she had known about his wife and child.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A peek into Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's Bandra home.
A peek into Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's Bandra home.
tv

Here is a look at Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's simple and serene abode

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:18 AM IST
  • As Karan Singh Grover turns 39 on Tuesday, here is a sneak peek into his personal abode where he lives with his actor wife Bipasha Basu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married in June.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married in June.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya shares why he proposed to Disha Parmar on national TV

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:12 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya, who asked Disha Parmar to marry him on national television, said that she had always wanted a 'grand' proposal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankit will make his Bollywood debut with Banaras Vanilla.
Ankit will make his Bollywood debut with Banaras Vanilla.
tv

Ankit Siwach: The term star has become metaphorical. It doesn’t lift or push down skills

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Gone are the days when superstars could put on any kind of performance on screen and continue to enjoy larger-than-life popularity, feels the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were clicked on an outing together.(Varinder Chawla)
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were clicked on an outing together.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Aly Goni enjoys date night with Jasmin Bhasin after Bigg Boss 14 finale

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who fell in love during Bigg Boss 14, went on a date a day after the finale. See photos here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik in Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik in Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Rubina Dilaik reveals if she's forgiven Rakhi Sawant for hitting on Abhinav

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:26 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik, who lashed out against Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14 after Rakhi made advances at her husband, Abhinav, has revealed if she has forgiven her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kapil Sharma snapped at the swarming paparazzi.(Varinder Chawla)
Kapil Sharma snapped at the swarming paparazzi.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Kapil Sharma snaps at paparazzi as they rush to photograph him on wheelchair

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:51 PM IST
  • Kapil Sharma angrily lashed out at the paparazzi for hounding him as he exited the airport on a wheelchair. They objected to him swearing at them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shekhar Suman rose to popularity in the 1990s, on television.
Shekhar Suman rose to popularity in the 1990s, on television.
tv

Shekhar Suman hits back at troll who questioned how he could afford lavish home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:28 PM IST
  • Actor Shekhar responded to a troll who asked him how he could afford such a luxurious house. Shekhar had shared images of his Mumbai home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav welcomes Rubina home with a romantic surprise after her Bigg Boss 14 win

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:13 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla welcomed wife Rubina Dilaik home with a sweet surprise after the Bigg Boss 14 finale on Sunday. She beat Rahul Vaidya to win the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant at the season finale of Bigg Boss.
Rakhi Sawant at the season finale of Bigg Boss.
tv

Rakhi says Ritesh married her after goon threatened to kidnap her at gunpoint

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:52 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant has said that her husband Ritesh is real, and that he agreed to marry her after a gangster threatened to kidnap her at gunpoint.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Rubina opens up on winning Bigg Boss 14 despite Salman Khan's regular criticisms

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:59 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has spoken about how she emerged victorious on the show, despite facing host Salman Khan's criticisms every week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni developed a friendship with Rubina Dilaik after Jasmin Bhasin's eviction from Bigg Boss 14.
Aly Goni developed a friendship with Rubina Dilaik after Jasmin Bhasin's eviction from Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Aly talks about bond with Rubina despite Jasmin’s dislike for her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:42 PM IST
  • Aly Goni talked about forming a friendship with Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14, despite Jasmin Bhasin disliking her. He said that once he forges a bond, he does not let go because of what someone else feels about it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A host of stars wished Rubina Dilaik as she lifted the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.
A host of stars wished Rubina Dilaik as she lifted the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.
tv

Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan wish Rubina Dilaik, Kamya says 'kaha tha na jeetegi'

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:26 PM IST
  • Congratulatory wishes flowed in for Rubina Dilaik as she won Bigg Boss 14. Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Kamya Punjabi were among those who wished her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya came second on Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya came second on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rahul Vaidya on losing Bigg Boss trophy: 'I can probably blame my luck a bit'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:53 AM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya, who was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 14, said he is not upset with the results but happy for he achieved what he had set out to do.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP