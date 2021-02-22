Kapil Sharma snaps at paparazzi as they rush to photograph him on wheelchair, they object to him swearing at them. Watch
- Kapil Sharma angrily lashed out at the paparazzi for hounding him as he exited the airport on a wheelchair. They objected to him swearing at them.
Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma lost his cool as the paparazzi hounded him at the airport. He could be seen in a wheelchair, as the photographers rushed to get good shots of him. He angrily snapped at them and accused them of misbehaving.
“Oye, hato peeche saare tumlog (Move out of the way),” Kapil said, adding, “Tumlog badtameeziyaan karte ho (You misbehave).”
In a video doing the rounds online, a man from Kapil’s team is seen speaking to the paparazzi, urging them to delete the video. One photographer could be heard saying in Hindi, “He called us idiots, we will not delete it."
Watch: Kapil Sharma loses his temper, asks paparazzi to not click photos
Earlier this month, Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy. He shared the happy news on Twitter and wrote, “Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude.”
Kapil and Ginni have not yet revealed the name of their son or shared any pictures of him. The couple also has a one-year-old daughter named Anayra.
Last month, Kapil confirmed that The Kapil Sharma Show is going off the air because he wants to be there for Ginni and the kids. His co-star, Bharti Singh, urged him to take paternity leave.
Congratulating Kapil and Ginni, Bharti had written in an Instagram post, “its boy yay!!!!!!!!!!!! 1st Feb will always be a special date for me. My Lil bundle of joy, junior Kapil, you have brought in so much happiness to me... I can’t even express in words. Mera bhai ki family Aaj complete ho gayi... @kapilsharma bhai Abhi aapko parental leave Leni chahiye and spend tones of your time with your angels... god bless you Lil one; can’t wait to hold you in my arms! @kapilsharma @ginnichatrath.”
