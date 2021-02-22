Abhinav Shukla welcomes Rubina Dilaik home with romantic surprise after her Bigg Boss 14 win, see her response
- Abhinav Shukla welcomed wife Rubina Dilaik home with a sweet surprise after the Bigg Boss 14 finale on Sunday. She beat Rahul Vaidya to win the show.
Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav Shukla pulled out all the stops to give her a welcome fit for a winner. He planned a romantic surprise for her as she returned home with the Bigg Boss 14 trophy after the finale on Sunday night.
Abhinav shared a sneak peek on Instagram, in which Rubina could be seen posing with her trophy in a beautifully decked up room. On the wall next to her were the words, ‘Welcome home, boss lady’, with rose petals on the floor. There were floral decorations and hanging lights as well. Behind her, marquee letter lights spelt out her nickname, ‘Ruby’.
“My Winner #rubinadilaik,” Abhinav captioned the post. Rubina dropped a heart emoji and in another comment wrote, “Love you.” Rahul Mahajan and Manu Punjabi, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as challengers, showered love in the comments section. “Madam ji ghar aae sajan ji (madam has returned home to her beloved) @ashukla09,” Manu wrote.
Also see: Mira Rajput reveals her crush and it is not husband Shahid Kapoor. Watch video
Rubina edged out Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant to win the Bigg Boss 14 trophy and prize money of ₹36 lakh. In a statement after her victory, she said that no amount of prep or advice from former contestants or winners of Bigg Boss could prepare contestants for the show.
“This house can make you or break you and I am glad that I mustered the strength to power through it all. Winning, finally, has left me speechless, filled with so much emotion as I not only walk out of this house as a winner but also with a renewed relationship with my husband,” she said.
Rubina earlier revealed on Bigg Boss 14 that her marriage with Abhinav hit a rough patch and they were contemplating divorce. However, coming on the show together gave their relationship a new lease of life.
