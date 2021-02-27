Richa Chadha calls Ali Fazal a progressive and equal partner, says ‘don’t let it get to your head’. Here’s his reaction
Richa Chadha has opened up about the equality in the her relationship with actor boyfriend Ali Fazal. She is glad to have found a partner who treats her as an equal.
Richa shared a quote by Audrey Kitching about a relationship with no gender roles. Commenting on the same, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Yes, Grateful for the extremely well-raised, progressive and equal partner I have found in @alifazal9. Great cook, workout buddy, reader, artist and homie. (Bass now, don't let it get to your head)."
Ali liked the praise coming his way and reacted, "Bolo aur bolo," asking her to continue praising him.
Ali and Richa were about to get married in April last year but the plans couldn't materialise due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. The couple has now moved in together in a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai and are yet to confirm a new wedding date.
Talking about living with him as a housemate, Richa had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “He is fun, and unlike most boys, likes to help around. He chose the curtains without fuss; luckily, our aesthetics match for the most part. It’s good to finally be able to take decisions together, right from what soap to buy to which maid to hire. Ali is a better cook, specially when it comes to continental cuisine. When we went grocery shopping, his bag was bigger than mine. I enjoy organic farming and here we have a space to grow a kitchen garden of our own, which he is helping me with.”
She had however, added that her two pet cats were taking time to adjust with Ali. “Ali is not used to pets and one of them is scared of him. Even he is adjusting to them,” she had said.
Richa and Ali have starred in just two films together, Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey Returns (2017). The third installment in the Fukrey series is expected to go on the floors in April this year.
