Kangana Ranaut says she turned down 'item songs' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan; lashes out at 'B-grade hyenas'
- Kangana Ranaut, lashing out at 'B-grade hyenas', wrote in a tweet that she has turned down 'item numbers' in Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan's films.
Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she turned down 'item numbers' in films by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan. Kangana was responding to Swara Bhasker's pointed tweet, in which she'd shared a video of a dance number from Kangana's 2013 film, Rajjo.
Kangana, in a recent tweet, had attacked actors Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif for doing 'item numbers', and had said that, as a rule, she doesn't do them.
Seemingly in response to Swara's tweet, Kangana wrote, "These B grades won’t understand but I said no to item songs of Sanjay Bhansali and Farah Khan also, which made few A listers over night sensations, I sacrificed a lot to be who I am today, back off B grade hyenas if these directors offer you even a passing you will go crawling."
In her original tweet last week, Kangana had slammed a politician for calling her a 'naachne gaane waali (item girl)'. She'd written, "Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake a** I break bones."
Also read: Kangana Ranaut responds to Swara Bhasker's 'item number' barb, calls her 'B-lister sepoy'
Swara slammed the politician's comments, calling them 'stupid, sexist and totally condemnable', but added that Kangana had 'made it worse'. Sharing the Rajjo song, Swara wrote, "Loved your dancing in this ‘item number’ in the film Rajjo.. you are a great performer and great dancer Kangana.. looking forward to your next."
