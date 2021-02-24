IND USA
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss.(Instagram)
Rubina Dilaik on how Abhinav Shukla and she rebuilt their relationship: 'No phones in Bigg Boss'

  • Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were on the verge of separation, but they rebuilt their relationship on Bigg Boss 14. Here's how.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:27 PM IST

Actor Rubina Dilaik has said that she had no choice but to confront the cracks in her marriage to Abhinav Shukla, during their time on Bigg Boss 14. Rubina was crowned the winner of the reality show on Sunday.

In an interview, she said that normally, people choose to run away from their demons and prefer distractions from their troubles. But in the Bigg Boss house, there's nowhere to run.

She told Bollywood Hungama, "In the world, we have a lot of options. We have escapes, we have choices. If we have an argument, we can turn to Netflix, get busy on the phone, talk to friends. If we have problems, we chill, go out. We don't look at the core problems that we're projecting on the other person."

She continued, "In the Bigg Boss house, you don't have phones, you don't have places to run away. The only options are fight or flight. So we chose to take on our demons. And in return, it gave us a better understanding of who we are on an individual level, how should we treat our relationship on a mutual level, what are the ways in which we can invest our energies in respect to building our relationship with a fresh perspective."

Also read: Abhinav Shukla reveals why he and Rubina Dilaik wanted a divorce: ‘I forgot to bring her coffee’

Rubina and Abhinav revealed on Bigg Boss that they were on the verge of divorce before entering the show. Through the course of the season, however, they rediscovered their love for each other, and are now planning on renewing their wedding vows.

