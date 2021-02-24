Rubina Dilaik on how Abhinav Shukla and she rebuilt their relationship: 'No phones in Bigg Boss'
- Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were on the verge of separation, but they rebuilt their relationship on Bigg Boss 14. Here's how.
Actor Rubina Dilaik has said that she had no choice but to confront the cracks in her marriage to Abhinav Shukla, during their time on Bigg Boss 14. Rubina was crowned the winner of the reality show on Sunday.
In an interview, she said that normally, people choose to run away from their demons and prefer distractions from their troubles. But in the Bigg Boss house, there's nowhere to run.
She told Bollywood Hungama, "In the world, we have a lot of options. We have escapes, we have choices. If we have an argument, we can turn to Netflix, get busy on the phone, talk to friends. If we have problems, we chill, go out. We don't look at the core problems that we're projecting on the other person."
She continued, "In the Bigg Boss house, you don't have phones, you don't have places to run away. The only options are fight or flight. So we chose to take on our demons. And in return, it gave us a better understanding of who we are on an individual level, how should we treat our relationship on a mutual level, what are the ways in which we can invest our energies in respect to building our relationship with a fresh perspective."
Also read: Abhinav Shukla reveals why he and Rubina Dilaik wanted a divorce: ‘I forgot to bring her coffee’
Rubina and Abhinav revealed on Bigg Boss that they were on the verge of divorce before entering the show. Through the course of the season, however, they rediscovered their love for each other, and are now planning on renewing their wedding vows.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni drops first photo with Jasmin Bhasin
- Aly Goni shared a happy picture with Jasmin Bhasin, his first after Bigg Boss 14 ended. The two fell in love on the popular reality show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina on how Abhinav and she rebuilt relationship: 'No phones in Bigg Boss'
- Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were on the verge of separation, but they rebuilt their relationship on Bigg Boss 14. Here's how.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi's first post after BB 14 is picture of mom in hospital, Kamya hails her
- Rakhi Sawant's first post after Bigg Boss 14 has left her friends and followers in awe of her resilience. Rakhi recently shared a picture of her mother in hospital, where she is undergoing cancer treatment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil's fans rally behind him after he snaps at paparazzi, others 'perturbed'
- A video of comedian Kapil Sharma lashing out at the paparazzi earlier this week has divided Twitter. While his fans wished him well, others were 'perturbed' by his behaviour.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Shukla takes a dip in the pool, fans go crazy
- Sidharth Shukla fans were in for a treat when he posted a short video of himself taking a dip in a swimming pool. Check out his post here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I love television as a medium: Roopal Tyagi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asim Riaz proudly shows off girlfriend Himanshi Khurana's Times Square billboard
- Asim Riaz on Tuesday proudly posted a picture of his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana's Times Square billboard. Here's how she reacted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya says proposal to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14 was not a PR strategy
- Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya said that his proposal to Disha Parmar on the show was not a publicity gimmick. He said that he could not fake 'special emotions' to garner votes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditya Narayan is spellbound by wife Shweta Agarwal's unseen bridal photo
- Aditya Narayan tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal back in December. She took to Instagram and shared a never-before-seen photo from the wedding.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant hints at a 'divorce', says marriage with Ritesh is 'illegal'
- Hinting at a divorce, Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant has said that her marriage to her mystery 'husband' Ritesh is illegal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya wraps his 'pawri' with Disha Parmar to meet with Aly Goni. Watch
- Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni's friendship was one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 14. Although the show is over, Rahul and Aly's bond remains unaffected.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi says her ‘love-lapata’ with Abhinav was encouraged by Rubina
- Rakhi Sawant said that she began a romantic angle with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14 only after getting a go-ahead from him and his wife Rubina Dilaik.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav reveals why he and Rubina wanted divorce: 'I forgot to bring her coffee'
- Abhinav Shukla opened up on why his marriage with Rubina Dilaik hit a rough patch, with them contemplating divorce before coming on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly Goni, Jasmin headed to his Jammu home weeks after his sister welcomed a girl
- Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were spotted at the airport on their way to his Jammu home. The lovebirds were seen posing for the paparazzi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav, friends throw a surprise welcome party for Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina
- Rubina Dilaik was in for a surprise as her friends and husband Abhinav Shukla threw a party for her, without her knowledge. In videos that are online, her surprise is evident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox