IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Abhinav Shukla reveals why he and Rubina Dilaik wanted a divorce: ‘I forgot to bring her coffee’
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik's relationship strengthened on Bigg Boss 14.
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik's relationship strengthened on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav Shukla reveals why he and Rubina Dilaik wanted a divorce: ‘I forgot to bring her coffee’

  • Abhinav Shukla opened up on why his marriage with Rubina Dilaik hit a rough patch, with them contemplating divorce before coming on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:50 PM IST

There has been much talk about Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s marriage getting a fresh lease of life, courtesy Bigg Boss 14. In a new interview, he made a startling revelation about what exactly had gone wrong between them.

Rubina had confessed on Bigg Boss 14 that her and Abhinav’s marriage had hit a rough patch and they might have been divorced, were it not for the show.

When radio host Siddharth Kannan asked Abhinav what was the bone of contention between him and Rubina, he replied, “Well, if I honestly tell you, you will laugh. I forgot to bring her coffee. I am not kidding.”

“See, there were things. We are two very strong individuals. We have very strong opinions aur dono ki soch aapne toh dekh hi liya hoga Bigg Boss mein, alag-alag hai. Toh jab woh soch clash hoti hai, sparks fly. Lockdown was a difficult phase for everyone, and so it was for us. We gave ourselves six months,” he elaborated.

Also see | Chehre poster: As Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi take centerstage, Rhea Chakraborty is suspiciously missing

Abhinav said that he and Rubina had decided that if things do not improve between them, they would end their marriage. However, when they came on Bigg Boss 14 together, they changed their opinion about each other. While they would earlier find the other ‘unreasonable’, they felt that they were quite sorted, in comparison to other contestants.

Rubina won Bigg Boss 14. She and Abhinav were also adjudged the ‘best jodi’ of the show by viewers, according to a poll conducted by Colors.

On winning the ‘best jodi’ title, Abhinav had written in an Instagram post, “We got stronger with each difficulty that was thrown in our way, each weekend ka vaar made us wiser, more people wanted us to part more we stuck around! #Rubina Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
abhinav shukla rubina dilaik bigg boss 14

Related Stories

Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav welcomes Rubina home with a romantic surprise after her Bigg Boss 14 win

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:13 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla welcomed wife Rubina Dilaik home with a sweet surprise after the Bigg Boss 14 finale on Sunday. She beat Rahul Vaidya to win the show.
READ FULL STORY
Rubina Dilaik was crowned the Bigg Boss 14 winner on Sunday.
Rubina Dilaik was crowned the Bigg Boss 14 winner on Sunday.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik talks about second wedding with Abhinav Shukla

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Rubina Dilaik emerged as the Bigg Boss 14 winner on Sunday night. While the actor is thrilled to have won the show, Rubina is already thinking about her second wedding to husband Abhinav Shukla.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant said that she began a romantic angle with Abhinav Shukla to make him 'interesting' on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant said that she began a romantic angle with Abhinav Shukla to make him 'interesting' on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi says her ‘love-lapata’ with Abhinav was encouraged by Rubina

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:47 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant said that she began a romantic angle with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14 only after getting a go-ahead from him and his wife Rubina Dilaik.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik's relationship strengthened on Bigg Boss 14.
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik's relationship strengthened on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav reveals why he and Rubina wanted divorce: 'I forgot to bring her coffee'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:50 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla opened up on why his marriage with Rubina Dilaik hit a rough patch, with them contemplating divorce before coming on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin spotted at the aiport.(Varinder Chawla)
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin spotted at the aiport.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Aly Goni, Jasmin headed to his Jammu home weeks after his sister welcomed a girl

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:40 AM IST
  • Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were spotted at the airport on their way to his Jammu home. The lovebirds were seen posing for the paparazzi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla partied with their friends.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla partied with their friends.
tv

Abhinav, friends throw a surprise welcome party for Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:57 AM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik was in for a surprise as her friends and husband Abhinav Shukla threw a party for her, without her knowledge. In videos that are online, her surprise is evident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were clicked on an outing together.(Varinder Chawla)
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were clicked on an outing together.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Jasmin: 'Rahul snatched Aly from me, they are sending kisses to each other'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:08 AM IST
  • During a live session on Instagram, Jasmin Bhasin said jokingly that Aly Goni cannot sleep without Rahul Vaidya and they keep chatting throughout.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant married Ritesh in 2019.
Rakhi Sawant married Ritesh in 2019.
tv

Rakhi Sawant wouldn’t have married Ritesh if she knew about his wife and child

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant said that her husband, Ritesh, hid from her that he was already married with a child. She added that she would not have married him if she had known about his wife and child.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A peek into Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's Bandra home.
A peek into Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's Bandra home.
tv

Here is a look at Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's simple and serene abode

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:18 AM IST
  • As Karan Singh Grover turns 39 on Tuesday, here is a sneak peek into his personal abode where he lives with his actor wife Bipasha Basu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married in June.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married in June.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya shares why he proposed to Disha Parmar on national TV

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:12 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya, who asked Disha Parmar to marry him on national television, said that she had always wanted a 'grand' proposal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankit will make his Bollywood debut with Banaras Vanilla.
Ankit will make his Bollywood debut with Banaras Vanilla.
tv

Ankit Siwach: The term star has become metaphorical. It doesn’t lift or push down skills

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Gone are the days when superstars could put on any kind of performance on screen and continue to enjoy larger-than-life popularity, feels the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were clicked on an outing together.(Varinder Chawla)
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were clicked on an outing together.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Aly Goni enjoys date night with Jasmin Bhasin after Bigg Boss 14 finale

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who fell in love during Bigg Boss 14, went on a date a day after the finale. See photos here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik in Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik in Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Rubina Dilaik reveals if she's forgiven Rakhi Sawant for hitting on Abhinav

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:26 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik, who lashed out against Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14 after Rakhi made advances at her husband, Abhinav, has revealed if she has forgiven her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shekhar Suman rose to popularity in the 1990s, on television.
Shekhar Suman rose to popularity in the 1990s, on television.
tv

Shekhar Suman hits back at troll who questioned how he could afford lavish home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:28 PM IST
  • Actor Shekhar responded to a troll who asked him how he could afford such a luxurious house. Shekhar had shared images of his Mumbai home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav welcomes Rubina home with a romantic surprise after her Bigg Boss 14 win

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:13 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla welcomed wife Rubina Dilaik home with a sweet surprise after the Bigg Boss 14 finale on Sunday. She beat Rahul Vaidya to win the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant at the season finale of Bigg Boss.
Rakhi Sawant at the season finale of Bigg Boss.
tv

Rakhi says Ritesh married her after goon threatened to kidnap her at gunpoint

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:52 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant has said that her husband Ritesh is real, and that he agreed to marry her after a gangster threatened to kidnap her at gunpoint.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Rubina opens up on winning Bigg Boss 14 despite Salman Khan's regular criticisms

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:59 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has spoken about how she emerged victorious on the show, despite facing host Salman Khan's criticisms every week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP