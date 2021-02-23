IND USA
bollywood

Chehre poster: As Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi take centerstage, Rhea Chakraborty is suspiciously missing

Emraan Hashmi took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a poster and release date for his upcoming film, Chehre. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rhea Chakraborty but the latter did not get any feature on the poster.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:34 PM IST

Emraan Hashmi has shared a new poster for Chehre with a release date. The film, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan as leads, will be out in theatres on April 30.

The film is directed by Rumi Jaffry and the poster features Amitabh and Emraan with serious expression, attempting to solve a mystery. Around them are Krystle D'Souza, Annu Kapoor, Drithiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav.


The film also reportedly stars Rhea Chakraborty but she is not mentioned in the cast or featured on the poster. She had shared her first look from the movie in July 2019, a year before she was embroiled in the controversy surrounding her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rhea was arrested in connection with a drugs probe after Sushant's death last year but later released on bail.

Rumy often spoke in defence of Rhea and had said that he was even planning to make a film starring Rhea and Sushant before his death in June. In an interview with SpotboyE, Rumi said, “It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely.”

Rumi said that Rhea will return to work this year and revealed that he met her recently. “She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say,” he said.

Also read: Bhoot Police poster: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez gear up to hunt down ghosts

In another interview with Mid-Day, he had said, “I am confident she will get through this phase. Everybody around will advise you to be brave, but only the one going through [the ordeal] knows how difficult it is. Time is the best healer; with time, she will be fine. She is a talented artiste and will be ready to bounce back."

Topics
emraan hashmi chehre amitabh bachchan rhea chakraborty

