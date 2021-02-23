IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jacqueline Fernandez announces release date for Bhoot Police, film to hit theatres on September 10. See poster
Bhoot Police to hit theatres on Sept 21.(Instagram)
Bhoot Police to hit theatres on Sept 21.(Instagram)
bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez announces release date for Bhoot Police, film to hit theatres on September 10. See poster

  • Sharing a poster for the film, Jacqueline Fernandez announced the release date for Bhoot Police, September 10.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:52 PM IST

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has revealed the release date for her upcoming film, Bhoot Police. The horror-comedy, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles, is set for a theatrical release on September 10. She also shared a poster of the film.

On the poster, Jacqueline, Saif, Arjun and Yami stand atop a hill, with their backs towards the camera. Each one of them is holding a weapon. While Yami holds a torch, Arjun has a spear and Jacqueline has a leash in her hands. Saif seems to be holding a skeleton of a hand as he poses. Sharing the poster of the movie, Jacqueline wrote on Instagram, "Get ready to scream with laughter! #BhootPolice arrives on 10th sept!!! #NewNormalIsParanormal #SaifAliKhan @arjunkapoor @yamigautam @jaavedjaaferi @RameshTaurani @akshaipuri @pavankirpalani @jaya.taurani @tips #12thStreetEntertainment #BhootPolice."

The film was initially announced in 2019 with Saif, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The cast was changed recently and Saif will now be seen with Arjun, Yami and Jacqueline. Bhoot Police will mark Saif's first collaboration with Arjun and Yami.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, Bhoot Police is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, director Pavan had earlier said: “We are excited to bring this spooky adventure-comedy and really happy to have Saif and Arjun join the team are a perfect fit for this crazy entertainer. Both of them will be seen in very different avatars and will bring trademark humour to the script.”

Also read: Bipasha Basu celebrates Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives: 'I love you'

The team of Bhoot Police has been shooting in various locations - they started in Dalhousie, moved to Dharamshala and then went to Jaisalmer in January this year. The team also shot some portions in Mumbai.

Yami remembered her first shot ever in front of the camera when she reached Rajasthan for Bhoot Police shoot. She posted a picture from sets and remembered shooting for a television project, Chand Ke Paar Chalo.


Jacqueline started her shoot with Akshay Kumar on Monday, for their film, Bachchan Pandey. She posted a picture with Akshay on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Most excited today as I start shooting with Akshay Kumar for Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchan Pandey."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bhoot police saif ali khan yami gautam arjun kapoor

Related Stories

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated his birthday in Maldives.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated his birthday in Maldives.
bollywood

Bipasha Basu celebrates Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives: 'I love you'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:16 PM IST
  • Bipasha Basu celebrated husband and actor Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives with friends. See pics and video here.
READ FULL STORY
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan took their newborn baby home on Tuesday,
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan took their newborn baby home on Tuesday,
bollywood

Kareena's son sleeps in nanny's arms in first pic after discharge from hospital

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Two days after giving birth to her second son, Kareena Kapoor has been discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhoot Police to hit theatres on Sept 21.(Instagram)
Bhoot Police to hit theatres on Sept 21.(Instagram)
bollywood

Jacqueline announces release date for Bhoot Police, Sept 10. See poster

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:52 PM IST
  • Sharing a poster for the film, Jacqueline Fernandez announced the release date for Bhoot Police, September 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated his birthday in Maldives.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated his birthday in Maldives.
bollywood

Bipasha Basu celebrates Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives: 'I love you'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:16 PM IST
  • Bipasha Basu celebrated husband and actor Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives with friends. See pics and video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dharmendra is beloved among fans for his sweet persona on Twitter.
Dharmendra is beloved among fans for his sweet persona on Twitter.
bollywood

Dharmendra's fans are concerned after he says he has been feeling sad lately

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:36 AM IST
Veteran actor Dharmendra has raised concern among his fans with his latest tweet. The actor said that he has been feeling sad lately.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan took their newborn baby home on Tuesday,
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan took their newborn baby home on Tuesday,
bollywood

Kareena's son sleeps in nanny's arms in first pic after discharge from hospital

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Two days after giving birth to her second son, Kareena Kapoor has been discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh made a video with a fan.
Ranveer Singh made a video with a fan.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh says 'pawri hori hai' with a fan and gajar ka halwa, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:56 AM IST
  • Ranveer Singh is also part of the 'Pawri hori hai' internet trend. Watch this funny video in which he is partying with his gajar ka halwa and a fan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starred together in Maine Pyaar Kiya.
Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starred together in Maine Pyaar Kiya.
bollywood

Happy birthday Bhagyashree: When Salman refused to kiss her for 'hot' photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:25 AM IST
Maine Pyaar Kiya star Bhagyashree celebrates her birthday on Tueaday. On the occasion, here's a look at the time the actor opened about her 'shocking' experience on the sets of a photoshoot and how Salman Khan handled the situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput has shared the story of how she got the scar on her forehead.
Mira Rajput has shared the story of how she got the scar on her forehead.
bollywood

Mira Rajput reveals story behind the scar on her forehead and how she got it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:34 AM IST
A fan on Instagram asked Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput to share the story of how she got the scar on her forehead. Here's what she told them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra is currently based in London, while Nick Jonas is in the US.
Priyanka Chopra is currently based in London, while Nick Jonas is in the US.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra is full of love as husband Nick Jonas shares new pics. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:07 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra dropped a cute message on husband Nick Jonas' latest pictures. The couple are not together; while she is shooting for Citadel in London, he is back home in the US.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adhyayan Suman was last seen in Ashram 2.
Adhyayan Suman was last seen in Ashram 2.
bollywood

Adhyayan on suicide rumours: 'If I died, who is talking to you? My ghost?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Calling the media reports of his 'suicide' 'shameless', Adhyayan Suman says it left his mom and himself, shocked. Earlier, his father Shekhar Suman had also reacted the reports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor at the airport.(Varinder Chawla)
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor at the airport.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Janhvi, sister Khushi spotted at airport ahead of Sridevi's death anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:34 AM IST
  • Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor were seen at the Mumbai airport. Both the girls were dressed casually and posed for the camera. See their pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut in a screengrab from the Rajjo song.
Kangana Ranaut in a screengrab from the Rajjo song.
bollywood

Kangana responds to Swara's 'item number' barb, calls her 'B-lister sepoy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:56 PM IST
  • Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted after Swara Bhasker posted a video of her performing a dance number in the film Rajjo, calling it an 'item number'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tanuj Virwani got off to a shaky start in the entertainment industry.
Tanuj Virwani got off to a shaky start in the entertainment industry.
bollywood

Tanuj Virwani thought he was ‘unemployable’ after his initial films flopped

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:10 PM IST
  • Tanuj Virwani said that he felt 'unemployable' after his initial films did not do well, as no one wanted to cast him. The success of Inside Edge turned things around for him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayushmann Khurrana plays a character named Joshua in Anek.
Ayushmann Khurrana plays a character named Joshua in Anek.
bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek gets a release date, film to release on September 17

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:34 PM IST
  • Anubhav Sinha's Anek, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, will be out on September 17. The film marks their second collaboration after Article 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Sadh, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao in Kai Po Che!
Amit Sadh, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao in Kai Po Che!
bollywood

Rajkummar Rao remembers 'dearest' Sushant Singh Rajput on Kai Po Che anniversary

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:27 PM IST
Actor Rajkummar Rao and others remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on the eighth anniversary of Kai Po Che!.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The boy in the picture is not Anupam Kher, he said.
The boy in the picture is not Anupam Kher, he said.
bollywood

Anupam Kher clarifies viral photo, says 'it is not me'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:17 PM IST
Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Monday shared a social media post, giving clarification over a viral photo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP