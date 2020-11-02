e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Yami Gautam shares ‘no filter’ pics from Himachal Pradesh as Bhoot Police shoot begins

Yami Gautam shares ‘no filter’ pics from Himachal Pradesh as Bhoot Police shoot begins

Yami Gautam has shared a video clip and a picture from her upcoming film Bhoot Police’s Himachal Pradesh shoot. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandes.

bollywood Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 11:26 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Yami Gautam is in Himachal Pradesh for the shoot of Bhoot Police.
Yami Gautam is in Himachal Pradesh for the shoot of Bhoot Police.
         

Actor Yami Gautam, along with team members of her upcoming film, Bhoot Police, is in Himachal Pradesh for the shoot of her film. She took to Instagram stories to share a picture and a short clip from their hotel, overlooking a valley.

Sharing a clip, which shows a valley, she could be heard saying: “Somewhere it’s raining. Good morning.” She also shared a picture of herself, standing by the balcony and smiling for the camera. She was wearing a maroon jacket with a sweater inside. She had added a hashtag #nofilter to it.

On Sunday, Jacqueline Fernandes had shared a group photo from the airport, showing her co-stars and she leaving for the shoot of Bhoot Police. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor,Jacqueline and Yami.

 
 
 

The film would be shot at Dalhousie. Sharing the information, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had written: ‘ALL SET FOR DALHOUSIE... #SaifAliKhan, #ArjunKapoor, #JacquelineFernandez and #YamiGautam leave for #Dalhousie for the shoot of horror-comedy #BhootPolice... Directed by Pavan Kirpalani... Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.”

Also read: Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan: When he told gangster Abu Salem ‘I don’t tell you who to shoot so don’t tell me which film to do’

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, director Pavan had said: “We are excited to bring this spooky adventure-comedy and really happy to have Saif and Arjun join the team are a perfect fit for this crazy entertainer. Both of them will be seen in very different avatars and will bring trademark humour to the script.”

For the uninitiated, Pavan is associated with horror comedies in the past such as Ragini MMS and Phobia. Saif and Arjun reportedly play ghostbusters in the film.

