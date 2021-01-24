Malaika Arora drops in to meet Arjun Kapoor on the sets of Bhoot Police

Actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora visited the sets of the upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police. She was there reportedly to meet her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

She was seen in a classic black and white combination and had a white face mask on. Arjun was also seen with her, who was in a pale pink kurta.

Malaika had visited Arjun in Dharamshala too, where the team of the upcoming film had been stationed for a major part of the film shoot which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.





The team of Bhoot Police have been shooting in various locations - they first shot in Dalhousie and then moved to Dharamshala. Earlier this year, Saif and others were in Jaisalmer to shoot for the film. Now, the team is busy with the shoot in Mumbai.





Malaika and Arjun were rumoured to have been together for a long time, but the couple decided to confirm their relationship only in 2019. Speaking about it to Filmfare, Arjun had said: “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that."

There have been reports that Arjun will be part of the select group of guests at Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding later on Sunday. Reportedly, only a small group of Bollywood A-listers will be part of the wedding including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor.

