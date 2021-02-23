Bipasha Basu celebrates Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives, calls it her second most favourite day of the year
- Bipasha Basu celebrated husband and actor Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives with friends. See pics and video here.
Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to wish husband actor Karan Singh Grover on his birthday. The Qubool Hai actor turned 39 on Tuesday.
Sharing a picture with him, she wrote: "My 2nd most favourite day of the year is here.. @iamksgofficial birthday. I love you"
The couple is currently in the Maldives. Bipasha, who has been sharing pictures from the tropical holiday destination, shared some pictures from their mid-night birthday celebrations. She gave a good look at the birthday cake too. In one of the snippets, Karan is seen cutting his birthday cake as Bipasha stands next to him, bubbling with excitement.
In another video clip, shared by her, Karan, Bipasha and a friend couple of theirs are all seated on a raised platform, right next to the sea. They were seen swaying to the music while the famous Friends' song 'I'll Be there For You' plays in the background.
A day before, Bipasha had shared a picture taken at the same spot with Karan and had written: "Where the water meets the sky #youandi #monkeylov @wmaldives." On this post, some of their industry colleagues and friends like celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, fitness coach and Ananya Panday aunt Deanne Pandey and Pilates expert Yasmin Karachiwala wished Karan on his birthday.
Also read: Kapil Sharma snaps at paparazzi as they rush to photograph him on wheelchair, they object to him swearing at them. Watch
Bipasha and Karan never shy away from showing their affection to each other. On Valentine's Day, Bipasha had posted pictures and had written: "This year ...our first celebration together. @iamksgofficial you make everyday like Valentine’s Day for me. Thank you for the surprises, gifts , pampering, cuddles, hugs, kisses ,foot massages, happiness, laughter , joy... and zillions of more things and feelings. Thank you for your heart Thank you for being my personI love you now and forever TUVU #monkeylove."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jacqueline announces release date for Bhoot Police, Sept 10. See poster
- Sharing a poster for the film, Jacqueline Fernandez announced the release date for Bhoot Police, September 10.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha Basu celebrates Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives: 'I love you'
- Bipasha Basu celebrated husband and actor Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives with friends. See pics and video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dharmendra's fans are concerned after he says he has been feeling sad lately
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena's son sleeps in nanny's arms in first pic after discharge from hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh says 'pawri hori hai' with a fan and gajar ka halwa, watch video
- Ranveer Singh is also part of the 'Pawri hori hai' internet trend. Watch this funny video in which he is partying with his gajar ka halwa and a fan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Bhagyashree: When Salman refused to kiss her for 'hot' photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput reveals story behind the scar on her forehead and how she got it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra is full of love as husband Nick Jonas shares new pics. See here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adhyayan on suicide rumours: 'If I died, who is talking to you? My ghost?'
- Calling the media reports of his 'suicide' 'shameless', Adhyayan Suman says it left his mom and himself, shocked. Earlier, his father Shekhar Suman had also reacted the reports.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi, sister Khushi spotted at airport ahead of Sridevi's death anniversary
- Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor were seen at the Mumbai airport. Both the girls were dressed casually and posed for the camera. See their pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana responds to Swara's 'item number' barb, calls her 'B-lister sepoy'
- Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted after Swara Bhasker posted a video of her performing a dance number in the film Rajjo, calling it an 'item number'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tanuj Virwani thought he was ‘unemployable’ after his initial films flopped
- Tanuj Virwani said that he felt 'unemployable' after his initial films did not do well, as no one wanted to cast him. The success of Inside Edge turned things around for him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek gets a release date, film to release on September 17
- Anubhav Sinha's Anek, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, will be out on September 17. The film marks their second collaboration after Article 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajkummar Rao remembers 'dearest' Sushant Singh Rajput on Kai Po Che anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anupam Kher clarifies viral photo, says 'it is not me'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox