Jacqueline Fernandez joins Bachchan Pandey sets in Jaisalmer, shares picture. See here
- Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has joined the Bachchan Pandey team in Jaisalmer. She shared pictures from the desert city as well.
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is now in Jaisalmer to shoot for Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey. She took to Instagram to share the news and pictures from the desert city.
Sharing a black and white picture with Akshay, she wrote: "The mostttt excited today as I start shooting with @akshaykumar for #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey directed by @farhad_samji Are you ready to meet this gang in cinemas next year? @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies @shaanmu @chandiniw @stacey.cardoz @hairstylist_madhav."
Earlier in the day, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi had written that they have completed their portions of the shoot. Sharing the news, Kriti had written: "And its a schedule wrap for me with @akshaykumar for #SajidNadiadwala ’s #BachchanPandey directed by @farhadsamji .. #Myra @wardakhannadiadwala. One of the bestest, most fun and memorable schedules i have had so far.. Time just flew and we ended up making a film in between the echoing laughters, gaming sessions and neverending lunches and dinners as we all became one family! It was surely the saddest Goodbye from the beautiful Suryagarh Palace.. but we shall meet again soon! Can’t wait to see you guys in Cinemas! @nadiadwalagrandson."
Arshad wrote: "Wrapped up Bachchan Pandey. This film is going to be very close to my heart, because I met some of the most talented & really wonderful people. Kriti, Jacqueline, Akshay, Sajid, Farhad & of course the crew.... thank you so much @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala @akshaykumar @farhadsamji."
Bachchan Pandey stars Akshay as a gangster who nurses a desire to be an actor, while Kriti Sanon plays a journalist with a yearning to be a film director.
