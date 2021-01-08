Arjun Kapoor shares pic with Saif Ali Khan as Bhoot Police team leaves for final shoot in Jaisalmer

bollywood

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan left for Jaisalmer for the final shoot of their upcoming comedy Bhoot Police. Arjun shared a picture from inside the aircraft.

He simply used a few emojis while sharing the picture. In the front row the two stars can be seen sitting and behind them are the crew members of the team.

The team of Bhoot Police was in Dalhousie and later in Dharamshala for long spells of shoot for the film. Kareena Kapoor and her son Taimur Ali Khan had joined Saif for Diwali holidays and had stayed on for a long period, only to return around Christmas to Mumbai. Malaika Arora had also joined Arjun in Dharamshala for a few days.

Bhoot Police also stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Back in early November, around the time the shoot commenced in Dalhousie, Jacqueline had shared a picture of herself and written: “Day 1!! Happy happy happy #HappyPlace #BhootPolice The #NewNormal is paranormal.” During Dharamshala shoot wrap, she had posted another picture of herself and had written: “Schedule wrap #dharamshala #bhootpolice what a crazy ride that was!!!! Im missing the team already!!”

Bhoot Police is a horror comedy, being directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, director Pavan had said: “We are excited to bring this spooky adventure-comedy and really happy to have Saif and Arjun join the team are a perfect fit for this crazy entertainer. Both of them will be seen in very different avatars and will bring trademark humour to the script.”

In a separate interview with Mumbai MIrror, Jacqueline had spoken about working with Saif and others. “Saif and I have worked together earlier in Race 2; we are not just co-stars but friends. And even Arjun and Yami, with whom I am collaborating for the first time, are super fun,” she had said.

