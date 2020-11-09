Jacqueline Fernandez on her Bhoot Police co-star Saif Ali Khan: ‘We are not just co-stars but friends’

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 11:43 IST

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is currently in Himachal Pradesh shooting for her upcoming film Bhoot Police. She is part of a team comprising Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor. In a new interview, she has spoken about her experience of shooting in the state, her role and about working with her co-stars.

Bhoot Police, for the uninitiated, is a horror comedy where Saif and Arjun play ghostbusters. The film is being shot in the hill station of Dalhousie.

She told Mumbai Mirror, “Saif and I have worked together earlier in Race 2; we are not just co-stars but friends. And even Arjun and Yami, with whom I am collaborating for the first time, are super fun.”

And while she said she could not reveal much about her character, she did call her “super sexy and glam”. Jacqueline also mentioned how she made friends with a horse she spotted grazing near their shooting venue and has been spending time with it.

Few days back ,Yami had shared pictures from their shooting venue and given a peak into the scenery around them. Taking to her Instagram stories, she had written: “Somewhere it’s raining. Good morning.” She had also shared some no filter pictures of herself.

In October end, team had left for Dalhousie. Informing about it, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had written: “ALL SET FOR DALHOUSIE... #SaifAliKhan, #ArjunKapoor, #JacquelineFernandez and #YamiGautam leave for #Dalhousie for the shoot of horror-comedy #BhootPolice... Directed by Pavan Kirpalani... Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.” After a mandatory 5-day quarantine period, shooting had commenced in right earnest.

Speaking about his film, director Pavan had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, “We are excited to bring this spooky adventure-comedy and really happy to have Saif and Arjun join the team are a perfect fit for this crazy entertainer. Both of them will be seen in very different avatars and will bring trademark humour to the script.”

