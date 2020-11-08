e-paper
Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam shares pics from their Maldives honeymoon: 'Grateful for being able to travel again'

Kajal Aggarwal’s husband Gautam shares pics from their Maldives honeymoon: ‘Grateful for being able to travel again’

Kajal Aggarwal’s husband Gautam Kitchlu has shared a couple of pictures from their honeymoon in Maldives. The couple is staying in one of the popular water villas while taking all precautions against the coronavirus.

bollywood Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 17:02 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are in Maldives.
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are in Maldives.
         

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her interior designer husband Gautam Kitchlu are honeymooning in Maldives. Gautam has shared a couple of pictures from the holiday destination as they travel safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For one picture, Gautam posed in between the water villas built over the ocean, a trademark of luxurious Maldives hotels. He was seen in a black T-shirt and a pair of grey trousers. “Grateful for being able to travel again while taking necessary precautions. Slowly steadily we inch back towards normalcy. My affinity towards beautiful spaces seems to continue,” he wrote with his picture.

 

In another post, he shared a picture from the cockpit of their plane. He wrote, “Alternative profession?” Kajal, meanwhile, has not shared any pictures from the honeymoon yet. This is not her first time travelling to the scenic country. Previously, she enjoyed a holiday in Maldives with her sister and the rest of her family and shared pictures from the trip on Instagram.

 
Alternative profession? 🤔

Kajal and Gautam got married last Friday at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai. The couple shared multiple, stunning pictures from their wedding and other functions such as haldi and mehendi.

On Saturday, Kajal shared photos of their passports ahead of their vacation. The custom-made covers were marked ‘Gautam Kitchlu’ and ‘Kajal Kitchlu’. While the actor has not changed her name on social media, she has said that she is getting used to being called ‘Mrs Kitchlu’.

Talking about the change, Kajal told Filmibeat, “(It is) Wonderful, but I am still acclimatising. I am getting used to being called Mrs Kitchlu. Although, I love the sound of it. It’s a whole new phase of my life and I am still adapting.”

Kajal told Vogue magazine about her wedding, “Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives.” She added, “We were used to meeting all the time. Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together.”

