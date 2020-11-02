Kajal Aggarwal on why she married Gautam Kitchlu amid pandemic: ‘We didn’t see each other, realised we wanted to be together’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 21:45 IST

Kajal Aggarwal has finally tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The actor has revealed it was the distance between them during the lockdown that encouraged them to take the plunge despite the intricacies of planning a wedding amid the pandemic.

Kajal and Gautam got engaged in June, pictures of which she shared only on Monday. While she wore a Manish Malhotra sari, Gautam wore a white kurta-pyjama for the same.

Opening up about how they eventually decided to tie the knot amid the pandemic, Kajal told Vogue in an interview, “Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives.” She added, “We were used to meeting all the time. Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together.”

However, Gautam didn’t get down on one knee to propose to Kajal, instead, the two talked about marriage. She said, “Gautam is understated when it comes to romance. He’s not the filmy sort, and I am grateful for it because I have enough of that in my films. So, it wasn’t a proposal with all of the jazz, but it was an extremely heartfelt, emotional conversation between us. He was so authentic about his feelings and the way he expressed how he wanted to have a future with me; I couldn’t be surer about spending my life with him!”

Kajal and Gautam married on October 30. Talking about how they went about it, she wrote on Instagram, “We strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon.”

