Kajal Aggarwal posts pics from bridal photo shoot, husband Gautam Kitchlu introduces her as ‘Mrs Kitchlu’ with hilarious pic

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 18:38 IST

Kajal Aggarwal was one graceful bride on her wedding day as she tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on Friday. The Singham actor decked up in an Anamika Khanna lehenga for her D-day and shared solo pictures of herself on Sunday.

The actor stood out in the traditional red and pink ensemble which she paired with traditional jewellery. Pictures of her striking trendy poses for the camera are being loved by her fans. She also wrote a note of appreciation for the designer for her “hard work, intricacy, attention to detail and all the love” that she put into the attire which she wore on her most important day.

Meanwhile, Gautam shared a candid monochrome picture of Kajal on Sunday and captioned it, “Waking up as Mrs Kitchlu.” The actor is seen in a completely non glamourous avatar in a tee and with unkempt hair as she sits on a chair soon after waking up.

Kajal and Gautam got hitched at The Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai. Talking about managing a grand wedding in the middle of a pandemic, Kajal wrote on her Instagram account, “Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon.”

Kajal shared the first picture from the wedding on Saturday. Sharing a lovely picture of her kissing Gautam’s hand, she wrote, “And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched.”

