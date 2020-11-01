Neha Kakkar introduces her fans to husband Rohanpreet’s entire clan, thanks in-laws for hosting ‘best reception ever’

music

Neha Kakkar has shared a tonne of pictures of her new family as she took to social media to thank them for hosting the “best reception ever”. The singer tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh a few days ago in a multiple-day grand wedding celebration.

Sharing the pictures from the wedding reception on Instagram, she wrote, “@rohanpreetsingh and Family hosted the Best Reception Ever!! Thank youuu everyone in the family, Nehu Loves you all. #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah.” The first picture shows the newlyweds standing beside a three-tier cake. The special gold and white cake has Nehupreet written on it and also has a cutout of Neha and Rohanpreet on top of it. It also has a floral decoration around it.

While Neha wore a white Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga paired with diamond jewellery, Rohanpreet was a contrast in blue with a white turban. Neha also wore red chooda and vermillion on her forehead.

There are also pictures of the couple arriving hand-in-hand at the reception and cutting the cake as their relatives clap for them. These are followed by several pictures of the entire Singh family posing with the newlyweds.

Neha and Rohanpreet had first fuelled rumours of their wedding with the announcement of their song, Nehu Da Vyah. The two followed it up with romantic conversations on Instagram, leading to speculation that the marriage could indeed be a publicity gimmick for the new song.

The couple finally tied the knot in an Anand Karaj ceremony on October 23 in Delhi, followed by a Hindu wedding on the same day. It was preceded by grand haldi, mehendi and sangeet functions. The wedding ceremonies were followed by a lavish reception in Chandigarh.

