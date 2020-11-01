Kajal Aggarwal kisses husband Gautam Kitchlu’s hand in new pics from wedding: ‘Married my best friend and soulmate’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 08:23 IST

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has shared fresh pictures from her wedding to Gautam Kitchlu. She added heartfelt notes as captions that spoke of their special bond.

Sharing a picture from the wedding ceremony and one that showed her kissing his hand, she wrote: “And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched.” The picture showed Gautam smiling gleefully as Kajal kissed his hand. Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan commented on the picture and wrote: “Huge huge congrats to the two of you !!! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness.”

Sharing another picture from the many rituals, Kajal mentioned how they included a unique Telugu wedding tradition into their Punjabi-meets-Kashmiri wedding. Kajal has been a popular actor in Telugu and Tamil film industries for more than a decade. Sharing the picture, she wrote: “In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include #Jeelakarrabellam - a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India!”

“In a Telugu wedding, Jeelakarra Bellam signifies the union/marriage of the bride and the groom. Jeelakarra (cumin) and bellam (jaggery) are made into a thick paste and put on a tamalapaku (betel leaf). The bride and the groom put it on each other’s head while the purohit chants mantras from the Vedas. The bride and the groom look at each other only after this ceremony is completed and this auspicious ceremony signifies that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times,” she wrote. Fellow actor Pooja Hegde commented: “Congratulationssss @kajalaggarwalofficial sending you load of love and light. You look gorgeous.” Actor Lakshmi Manchu wrote: “Congrats Kajal! Here’s to a lifetimes of happiness and blessings.”

Sharing a third picture, Kajal noted how organising an Indian wedding amid the pandemic threw up some severe challenges. She wrote: “Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon.”

Kajal married interior designer Gautam on October 30 in Mumbai. In a run-up to her wedding, pictures from her haldi and mehendi had flooded the internet.

