Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma gorges on pizza as she steps out for lunch with husband Virat Kohli, see pics

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 14:13 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma stepped out for lunch with her husband Virat Kohli on Thursday. Heavily pregnant but looking fit as ever, pictures of the duo have now landed on the internet.

In the pictures, Anushka can be seen in a black single piece dress while Virat is seen in casuals. Both have masks on. Virat has a protective arm around his wife. In other pictures, it was reported that they had earlier been to visit her doctor.

Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

On Wednesday, an upset Anushka had called out paparazzi for what she called an invasion into her privacy after pictures of Virat and her sitting in their balcony were revealed. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote: “Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now!”

Anushka shared a picture of the food she was having.

Anushka has been in a happy space through her pregnancy. Only recently, she had posted a short clip of her on the treadmill. The actor had been to Dubai with her husband as his team took part in IPL 2020 and post her return she had also shot for a few ads. However, of late, her outings have been restricted to visits to her doctor or to her parents.

Anushka and Virat had announced her pregnancy in August last year and mentioned that their first child is due to arrive in January 2021. Anushka has also said in an interview that intends to get back to work in four months after her delivery. Speaking to Times of India, she had said: “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy.”

