Anushka Sharma shares cute pic with her pet, says they are the ‘serial chillers in the house’. See here

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 09:10 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a rather cute picture with her pet. She is expecting her first child with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Serial chillers in the house.” The picture showed Anushka lying on the floor with her pet sleeping next to her. She was seen looking at it lovingly and had a hand on its head. The picture saw a number of fans and friends reacting to it; Mouni roy wrote: “Awwieee.” Content creator and Netflix actor Dolly Singh wrote: “How cuteeee.” A number of Anushka’s fans dropped heart emojis.

Anushka had charmed her followers and fans just on Monday when she dropped a boomerang clip of herself on the treadmill. The clip showed a happy Anushka, smiling to the camera, as she walked on the treadmill.

Ever since she announced her pregnancy in August this year, the actor has been sharing posts on Instagram. She accompanied her husband Virat to Dubai for the IPL 2020 and routinely posted pictures from there. In one such a post, she had written: “Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance” - Eckhart Tolle Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world , opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward Because ... “ After all , we are all just walking each other home “ - Ram Dass #worldgratitudeday.”

Most recently, sharing a throwback picture, she had joked how it was no longer possible for her to sit in the manner she did in that particular picture. She had written: “Throwback to when I could sit like this and eat . Now I can’t sit like this but I can EAT.”

Anushka, like Kareena, has carried on with her life - travelling and working - through her pregnancy. On her return from Dubai, she had committed to many of her pending assignments. In an interview to Times of India, she had said that she would resume work just four months after her delivery. “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy,” she said.

