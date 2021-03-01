Rubina Dilaik says she is ‘craving for a vacation’ with stunning swimsuit photo, Abhinav Shukla has a funny reaction

After nearly five months in the Bigg Boss house, Rubina Dilaik has a hankering for a holiday. She took to Instagram to share a swimsuit photo of herself and wrote, “Craving for a #vacation... #bosslady #rubinadilaik.” In the picture, she is seen wearing a colourful bikini, with her face tilted towards the sun. Her long hair was down and cascading into the water.

Rubina’s husband, Abhinav Shukla, had a rather funny response to the image. “Noooooo,” he wrote, along with a crossed swords emoji. However, her fans encouraged her to go on that getaway. “Pls go for a vacation we're also waiting to see beautiful pictures,” one wrote. “Yes u need some rest from this busy world,” another commented.

Fans also showered Rubina with compliments. “You’re so gorgeous,” one wrote. “Omg beautyy,” another commented. “My savage queen is looking so damn hot,” a third wrote.





Rubina won Bigg Boss 14 last month. The show also helped her resolve her differences with Abhinav. She confessed during a task that they were on the verge of divorce before entering the show.

In a recent interview, Abhinav said that he forgot to bring Rubina her coffee, which pushed her over the edge. However, she laughed off his claims.

Rubina jokingly told radio host Siddharth Kannan that she would ‘punch’ Abhinav for saying such a thing. “One of the many thousand examples that he conveniently said. We are two strong individuals, as they say in our contemporary times -- alpha male and alpha female,” she said, explaining the reason behind their problems.

Despite their ups and downs on Bigg Boss 14, Abhinav and Rubina were adjudged the ‘best jodi’ of the show. Reacting to the win, he had written in an Instagram post, “We got stronger with each difficulty that was thrown in our way, each weekend ka vaar made us wiser, more people wanted us to part more we stuck around! #Rubina Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”

