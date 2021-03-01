Rubina Dilaik says she is ‘craving for a vacation’ with stunning swimsuit photo, Abhinav Shukla has a funny reaction
- Rubina Dilaik shared a throwback swimsuit photo of herself and said that she really wants to go on a vacation. However, her husband Abhinav Shukla had a funny response.
After nearly five months in the Bigg Boss house, Rubina Dilaik has a hankering for a holiday. She took to Instagram to share a swimsuit photo of herself and wrote, “Craving for a #vacation... #bosslady #rubinadilaik.” In the picture, she is seen wearing a colourful bikini, with her face tilted towards the sun. Her long hair was down and cascading into the water.
Rubina’s husband, Abhinav Shukla, had a rather funny response to the image. “Noooooo,” he wrote, along with a crossed swords emoji. However, her fans encouraged her to go on that getaway. “Pls go for a vacation we're also waiting to see beautiful pictures,” one wrote. “Yes u need some rest from this busy world,” another commented.
Fans also showered Rubina with compliments. “You’re so gorgeous,” one wrote. “Omg beautyy,” another commented. “My savage queen is looking so damn hot,” a third wrote.
Rubina won Bigg Boss 14 last month. The show also helped her resolve her differences with Abhinav. She confessed during a task that they were on the verge of divorce before entering the show.
In a recent interview, Abhinav said that he forgot to bring Rubina her coffee, which pushed her over the edge. However, she laughed off his claims.
Also see: Bhumi Pednekar pays emotional tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on Sonchiriya anniversary, see photos and videos
Rubina jokingly told radio host Siddharth Kannan that she would ‘punch’ Abhinav for saying such a thing. “One of the many thousand examples that he conveniently said. We are two strong individuals, as they say in our contemporary times -- alpha male and alpha female,” she said, explaining the reason behind their problems.
Despite their ups and downs on Bigg Boss 14, Abhinav and Rubina were adjudged the ‘best jodi’ of the show. Reacting to the win, he had written in an Instagram post, “We got stronger with each difficulty that was thrown in our way, each weekend ka vaar made us wiser, more people wanted us to part more we stuck around! #Rubina Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina says she is 'craving' a vacation with swimsuit photo, see Abhinav's reply
- Rubina Dilaik shared a throwback swimsuit photo of herself and said that she really wants to go on a vacation. However, her husband Abhinav Shukla had a funny response.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikki poses with Jaan at Rakhi’s bash, says she has no resentment towards anyone
- Rakhi Sawant hosted a party on Monday, which was attended by a number of her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants, including Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Vikas Gupta and Rahul Mahajan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahhi Vij: People have this wrong conception that I am on a break
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harry-Meghan to Oprah: 'Diana went through this alone, but we have each other'
- Prince Harry has said that his and wife Meghan Markle's decision to take a step back from the royal family was exacerbated by a desire to not have history repeat itself. He did not want to be overwhelmed by media scrutiny in the way that his mother, Diana, was.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikki Tamboli clarifies accusing Jaan Kumar Sanu of kissing her on Bigg Boss 14
- Nikki Tamboli has both defended and made certain clarifications about accusing Jaan Kumar Sanu of kissing her on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Patel: As an actor, the challenge is to find work in films; to break the stigma that TV actors can’t become film stars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha almost knocks cameraman out while playing cricket, earns Kohli comparison
- Disha Parmar's batting skills earned her a Virat Kohli comparison from fiancé Rahul Vaidya. The couple is on a quick vacation together and has been posting updates on social media. Watch their latest video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani's baby Aaravv is a 'daddy's boy', also has his own Insta page
- Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have created an Instagram page for their newborn son, Aaravv. Head on over to satisfy your baby picture cravings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harry-Meghan's Oprah interview first look: Couple speaks of 'tough' royal life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I will never cease to learn: Ajay Singh Chaudhary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina has not discussed Kavita’s allegations with Abhinav. Here is why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pavitra slams trolls 'spreading hate' about her relationship with Eijaz
- Pavitra Punia lashed out at those criticising her relationship with Eijaz Khan and reiterated that they do not need the approval of haters. The couple fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina laughs off Abhinav’s claim that she wanted divorce over a cup of coffee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka fans want to know her reaction after raunchy moment with Nick on SNL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parth Samthaan reveals why he quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot
- Parth Samthaan opened up about his decision to quit the popular show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, last year. He said that it had become repetitive for him after a point.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox