IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rubina Dilaik says she is ‘craving for a vacation’ with stunning swimsuit photo, Abhinav Shukla has a funny reaction
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rubina Dilaik says she is ‘craving for a vacation’ with stunning swimsuit photo, Abhinav Shukla has a funny reaction

  • Rubina Dilaik shared a throwback swimsuit photo of herself and said that she really wants to go on a vacation. However, her husband Abhinav Shukla had a funny response.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:04 PM IST

After nearly five months in the Bigg Boss house, Rubina Dilaik has a hankering for a holiday. She took to Instagram to share a swimsuit photo of herself and wrote, “Craving for a #vacation... #bosslady #rubinadilaik.” In the picture, she is seen wearing a colourful bikini, with her face tilted towards the sun. Her long hair was down and cascading into the water.

Rubina’s husband, Abhinav Shukla, had a rather funny response to the image. “Noooooo,” he wrote, along with a crossed swords emoji. However, her fans encouraged her to go on that getaway. “Pls go for a vacation we're also waiting to see beautiful pictures,” one wrote. “Yes u need some rest from this busy world,” another commented.

Fans also showered Rubina with compliments. “You’re so gorgeous,” one wrote. “Omg beautyy,” another commented. “My savage queen is looking so damn hot,” a third wrote.


Rubina won Bigg Boss 14 last month. The show also helped her resolve her differences with Abhinav. She confessed during a task that they were on the verge of divorce before entering the show.

In a recent interview, Abhinav said that he forgot to bring Rubina her coffee, which pushed her over the edge. However, she laughed off his claims.

Also see: Bhumi Pednekar pays emotional tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on Sonchiriya anniversary, see photos and videos

Rubina jokingly told radio host Siddharth Kannan that she would ‘punch’ Abhinav for saying such a thing. “One of the many thousand examples that he conveniently said. We are two strong individuals, as they say in our contemporary times -- alpha male and alpha female,” she said, explaining the reason behind their problems.

Despite their ups and downs on Bigg Boss 14, Abhinav and Rubina were adjudged the ‘best jodi’ of the show. Reacting to the win, he had written in an Instagram post, “We got stronger with each difficulty that was thrown in our way, each weekend ka vaar made us wiser, more people wanted us to part more we stuck around! #Rubina Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rubina dilaik abhinav shukla

Related Stories

Kavita Kaushik had accused Abhinav Shukla 'violent' messages several years ago.
Kavita Kaushik had accused Abhinav Shukla 'violent' messages several years ago.
tv

Rubina has not discussed Kavita’s allegations with Abhinav. Here is why

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Rubina Dilaik said that she has complete faith in her husband, Abhinav Shukla, and has not discussed with him the allegations made against him by Kavita Kaushik, about sending her 'violent' messages.
READ FULL STORY
Rahul Dilaik seems to have taken fashion inspiration from Rubina Dilaik.
Rahul Dilaik seems to have taken fashion inspiration from Rubina Dilaik.
tv

Rahul Vaidya takes fashion inspiration from Rubina Dilaik, Twitter reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:23 PM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya wore a sweatshirt similar to one worn by Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14, as he took off on a romantic holiday with girlfriend Disha Parmar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rubina says she is 'craving' a vacation with swimsuit photo, see Abhinav's reply

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:04 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik shared a throwback swimsuit photo of herself and said that she really wants to go on a vacation. However, her husband Abhinav Shukla had a funny response.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jaan Kumar Sanu with Nikki Tamboli (L) and Rakhi Sawant at the party.(Varinder Chawla)
Jaan Kumar Sanu with Nikki Tamboli (L) and Rakhi Sawant at the party.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Nikki poses with Jaan at Rakhi’s bash, says she has no resentment towards anyone

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:59 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant hosted a party on Monday, which was attended by a number of her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants, including Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Vikas Gupta and Rahul Mahajan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahhi Vij is known for shows such as Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Teri Meri Love Stories.
Mahhi Vij is known for shows such as Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Teri Meri Love Stories.
tv

Mahhi Vij: People have this wrong conception that I am on a break

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Mahhi Vij rues that people continue to assume that she is on a break, which means lack of offers to her
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harry and Meghan speak to Oprah Winfrey.
Harry and Meghan speak to Oprah Winfrey.
tv

Harry-Meghan to Oprah: 'Diana went through this alone, but we have each other'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:18 PM IST
  • Prince Harry has said that his and wife Meghan Markle's decision to take a step back from the royal family was exacerbated by a desire to not have history repeat itself. He did not want to be overwhelmed by media scrutiny in the way that his mother, Diana, was.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli enters finale week of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Nikki Tamboli enters finale week of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Nikki Tamboli clarifies accusing Jaan Kumar Sanu of kissing her on Bigg Boss 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:20 PM IST
  • Nikki Tamboli has both defended and made certain clarifications about accusing Jaan Kumar Sanu of kissing her on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan is looking forward to shooting for his web debut, Raktanchal 2
Karan is looking forward to shooting for his web debut, Raktanchal 2
tv

Karan Patel: As an actor, the challenge is to find work in films; to break the stigma that TV actors can’t become film stars

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:34 PM IST
The actor admits that he has been trying his luck in films and has given auditions but “things don’t happen that easily
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Disha almost knocks cameraman out while playing cricket, earns Kohli comparison

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:51 AM IST
  • Disha Parmar's batting skills earned her a Virat Kohli comparison from fiancé Rahul Vaidya. The couple is on a quick vacation together and has been posting updates on social media. Watch their latest video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed baby Aaravv in February.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed baby Aaravv in February.
tv

Anita Hassanandani's baby Aaravv is a 'daddy's boy', also has his own Insta page

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:48 AM IST
  • Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have created an Instagram page for their newborn son, Aaravv. Head on over to satisfy your baby picture cravings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in an interview with Oprah,
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in an interview with Oprah,
tv

Harry-Meghan's Oprah interview first look: Couple speaks of 'tough' royal life

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:45 AM IST
The first look clips of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview were debuted during the Golden Globes on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajay Singh Chaudhary (sourced)
Ajay Singh Chaudhary (sourced)
tv

I will never cease to learn: Ajay Singh Chaudhary

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary, who was last seen in the web series ‘Crackdown’, essaying a negative lead is thrilled with the kind of roles he is being offered as of now
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kavita Kaushik had accused Abhinav Shukla 'violent' messages several years ago.
Kavita Kaushik had accused Abhinav Shukla 'violent' messages several years ago.
tv

Rubina has not discussed Kavita’s allegations with Abhinav. Here is why

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Rubina Dilaik said that she has complete faith in her husband, Abhinav Shukla, and has not discussed with him the allegations made against him by Kavita Kaushik, about sending her 'violent' messages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan are lovingly nicknamed 'PaviJaz' by fans.
Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan are lovingly nicknamed 'PaviJaz' by fans.
tv

Pavitra slams trolls 'spreading hate' about her relationship with Eijaz

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:56 PM IST
  • Pavitra Punia lashed out at those criticising her relationship with Eijaz Khan and reiterated that they do not need the approval of haters. The couple fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla came together on Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla came together on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rubina laughs off Abhinav’s claim that she wanted divorce over a cup of coffee

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Rubina Dilaik denied that she and Abhinav Shukla almost got divorced because he forgot to get her coffee. She called it 'one of the many thousand examples that he conveniently said'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas being grilled by Ego Nwodim as Dionne Warwick.
Nick Jonas being grilled by Ego Nwodim as Dionne Warwick.
tv

Priyanka fans want to know her reaction after raunchy moment with Nick on SNL

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Nick Jonas hosted the latest Saturday Night Live episode and was subjected to a rather raunchy moment with Ego Nwodim as Dionne Warwick.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
tv

Parth Samthaan reveals why he quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:03 PM IST
  • Parth Samthaan opened up about his decision to quit the popular show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, last year. He said that it had become repetitive for him after a point.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP