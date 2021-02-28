Rubina Dilaik laughs off Abhinav Shukla’s claim that she wanted a divorce because he didn’t get her coffee
Rubina Dilaik refuted Abhinav Shukla’s claim that they almost got divorced because he forgot to get her coffee. She said that he conveniently mentioned ‘one of the many thousand examples’ that caused a rift between them.
On Bigg Boss 14, Rubina had confessed that her and Abhinav’s marriage had hit a rough patch and they might have been divorced, were it not for the show.
When radio host Siddharth Kannan asked Rubina about Abhinav’s coffee remark, she jokingly said that she would ‘punch him’ after the interview for saying such a thing. “One of the many thousand examples that he conveniently said. We are two strong individuals, as they say in our contemporary times -- alpha male and alpha female,” she said, explaining the reason behind their problems.
Earlier this month, Abhinav had told Siddharth about why they were on the verge of a divorce -- he ‘forgot to bring her coffee’. He elaborated, “We are two very strong individuals. We have very strong opinions aur dono ki soch aapne toh dekh hi liya hoga Bigg Boss mein, alag-alag hai. Toh jab woh soch clash hoti hai, sparks fly. Lockdown was a difficult phase for everyone, and so it was for us. We gave ourselves six months.”
Also read | Parth Samthaan reveals why he quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay: ‘After a point, it became monotonous’
Rubina and Abhinav had their share of ups and downs on the show, including massive arguments. However, she stood by him like a pillar of strength when it mattered the most, such as when Kavita Kaushik accused him of sending her messages ‘of a violent nature’ several years ago or Rakhi Sawant made advances at him.
According to a poll conducted by Colors, Rubina and Abhinav were adjudged the ‘best jodi’ of Bigg Boss 14. Responding to the win, he had written in an Instagram post, “We got stronger with each difficulty that was thrown in our way, each weekend ka vaar made us wiser, more people wanted us to part more we stuck around! #Rubina Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina laughs off Abhinav’s claim that she wanted divorce over a cup of coffee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka fans want to know her reaction after raunchy moment with Nick on SNL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parth Samthaan reveals why he quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot
- Parth Samthaan opened up about his decision to quit the popular show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, last year. He said that it had become repetitive for him after a point.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikas Gupta meets Rakhi Sawant's mom, says 'I think her new hairstyle is cool'
- Rakhi Sawant's Bigg Boss 14 colleague Vikas Gupta met her mother Jaya Sawant and cheered her up ahead of her cancer operation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya takes fashion inspiration from Rubina Dilaik, Twitter reacts
- Rahul Vaidya wore a sweatshirt similar to one worn by Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14, as he took off on a romantic holiday with girlfriend Disha Parmar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa-bound Pavitra had reply at the ready when asked why Eijaz didn't see her off
- Pavitra Punia had a quick response for the paparazzi, when they asked her why she wasn't accompanied by boyfriend Eijaz Khan at the airport.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Step inside Sumona Chakravarti's Scandinavian-inspired Mumbai home
- Sumona Chakravarti has made the maximum use of limited space in her new Mumbai house, designed in Scandinavian style. Watch a video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Charu Asopa celebrates birthday with husband Rajeev Sen, watch video
- Charu Asopa celebrated her birthday with husband Rajeev Sen. Check out pictures and video from the bash.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohit Malik: ‘Don’t like people telling me bachche ho gaye, lag gayi tumhari’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I wear my boyfriend's clothes', says Bigg Boss runner-up Rahul Vaidya's fiancee
- Bigg Boss runner-up Rahul Vaidya's fiancee Disha Parmar has shared a video of herself wearing one of his sweatshirts. "I wear my boyfriend's clothes," she wrote in her post.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himanshi Khurana recreates Aishwarya Rai’s song, fans gush over her expressions
- Himanshi Khurana performed to Salaam, originally picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in a new video. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arpit Ranka: Mythology shows are lifeline of Indian TV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devoleena Bhattacharjee: My boyfriend does not belong to the entertainment industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shares dance video with husband Abhinav Shukla
- Check out the latest video from Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik in which she is seen dancing with her husband Abhinav Shukla, to a folk song.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya takes girlfriend Disha Parmar on a helicopter ride, see here
- Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar left Mumbai for a quick getaway. While they did not disclose their destination, he shared a picture from their helicopter ride together.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox