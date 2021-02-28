IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rubina Dilaik laughs off Abhinav Shukla’s claim that she wanted a divorce because he didn’t get her coffee
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla came together on Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla came together on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rubina Dilaik laughs off Abhinav Shukla’s claim that she wanted a divorce because he didn’t get her coffee

Rubina Dilaik denied that she and Abhinav Shukla almost got divorced because he forgot to get her coffee. She called it 'one of the many thousand examples that he conveniently said'.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:45 PM IST

Rubina Dilaik refuted Abhinav Shukla’s claim that they almost got divorced because he forgot to get her coffee. She said that he conveniently mentioned ‘one of the many thousand examples’ that caused a rift between them.

On Bigg Boss 14, Rubina had confessed that her and Abhinav’s marriage had hit a rough patch and they might have been divorced, were it not for the show.

When radio host Siddharth Kannan asked Rubina about Abhinav’s coffee remark, she jokingly said that she would ‘punch him’ after the interview for saying such a thing. “One of the many thousand examples that he conveniently said. We are two strong individuals, as they say in our contemporary times -- alpha male and alpha female,” she said, explaining the reason behind their problems.

Earlier this month, Abhinav had told Siddharth about why they were on the verge of a divorce -- he ‘forgot to bring her coffee’. He elaborated, “We are two very strong individuals. We have very strong opinions aur dono ki soch aapne toh dekh hi liya hoga Bigg Boss mein, alag-alag hai. Toh jab woh soch clash hoti hai, sparks fly. Lockdown was a difficult phase for everyone, and so it was for us. We gave ourselves six months.”

Also read | Parth Samthaan reveals why he quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay: ‘After a point, it became monotonous’

Rubina and Abhinav had their share of ups and downs on the show, including massive arguments. However, she stood by him like a pillar of strength when it mattered the most, such as when Kavita Kaushik accused him of sending her messages ‘of a violent nature’ several years ago or Rakhi Sawant made advances at him.

According to a poll conducted by Colors, Rubina and Abhinav were adjudged the ‘best jodi’ of Bigg Boss 14. Responding to the win, he had written in an Instagram post, “We got stronger with each difficulty that was thrown in our way, each weekend ka vaar made us wiser, more people wanted us to part more we stuck around! #Rubina Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rubina dilaik abhinav shukla

Related Stories

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss.(Instagram)
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss.(Instagram)
tv

Rubina on how Abhinav and she rebuilt relationship: 'No phones in Bigg Boss'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:27 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were on the verge of separation, but they rebuilt their relationship on Bigg Boss 14. Here's how.
READ FULL STORY
Rakhi Sawant said that she began a romantic angle with Abhinav Shukla to make him 'interesting' on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant said that she began a romantic angle with Abhinav Shukla to make him 'interesting' on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi says her ‘love-lapata’ with Abhinav was encouraged by Rubina

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:47 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant said that she began a romantic angle with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14 only after getting a go-ahead from him and his wife Rubina Dilaik.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla came together on Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla came together on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rubina laughs off Abhinav’s claim that she wanted divorce over a cup of coffee

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Rubina Dilaik denied that she and Abhinav Shukla almost got divorced because he forgot to get her coffee. She called it 'one of the many thousand examples that he conveniently said'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas being grilled by Ego Nwodim as Dionne Warwick.
Nick Jonas being grilled by Ego Nwodim as Dionne Warwick.
tv

Priyanka fans want to know her reaction after raunchy moment with Nick on SNL

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Nick Jonas hosted the latest Saturday Night Live episode and was subjected to a rather raunchy moment with Ego Nwodim as Dionne Warwick.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
tv

Parth Samthaan reveals why he quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:03 PM IST
  • Parth Samthaan opened up about his decision to quit the popular show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, last year. He said that it had become repetitive for him after a point.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya poses with Vikas Gupta.
Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya poses with Vikas Gupta.
tv

Vikas Gupta meets Rakhi Sawant's mom, says 'I think her new hairstyle is cool'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:15 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant's Bigg Boss 14 colleague Vikas Gupta met her mother Jaya Sawant and cheered her up ahead of her cancer operation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Dilaik seems to have taken fashion inspiration from Rubina Dilaik.
Rahul Dilaik seems to have taken fashion inspiration from Rubina Dilaik.
tv

Rahul Vaidya takes fashion inspiration from Rubina Dilaik, Twitter reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:23 PM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya wore a sweatshirt similar to one worn by Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14, as he took off on a romantic holiday with girlfriend Disha Parmar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pavitra Punia spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday.
Pavitra Punia spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday.
tv

Goa-bound Pavitra had reply at the ready when asked why Eijaz didn't see her off

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:00 PM IST
  • Pavitra Punia had a quick response for the paparazzi, when they asked her why she wasn't accompanied by boyfriend Eijaz Khan at the airport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is the first time Sumona Chakravarti is living by herself.
This is the first time Sumona Chakravarti is living by herself.
tv

Step inside Sumona Chakravarti's Scandinavian-inspired Mumbai home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:08 PM IST
  • Sumona Chakravarti has made the maximum use of limited space in her new Mumbai house, designed in Scandinavian style. Watch a video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Charu celebrates her birthday with husband and close friends.(Instagram)
Charu celebrates her birthday with husband and close friends.(Instagram)
tv

Charu Asopa celebrates birthday with husband Rajeev Sen, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:11 PM IST
  • Charu Asopa celebrated her birthday with husband Rajeev Sen. Check out pictures and video from the bash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Embracing fatherhood, Mohit Malik feels nervous and excited
Embracing fatherhood, Mohit Malik feels nervous and excited
tv

Mohit Malik: ‘Don’t like people telling me bachche ho gaye, lag gayi tumhari’

By Sanchita Kalra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Actor Mohit Malik shares how he is gearing up to welcome his baby, with wife Addite Shirwaikar Malik
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

'I wear my boyfriend's clothes', says Bigg Boss runner-up Rahul Vaidya's fiancee

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:02 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss runner-up Rahul Vaidya's fiancee Disha Parmar has shared a video of herself wearing one of his sweatshirts. "I wear my boyfriend's clothes," she wrote in her post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himanshi Khurana recreated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song.
Himanshi Khurana recreated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song.
tv

Himanshi Khurana recreates Aishwarya Rai’s song, fans gush over her expressions

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:27 PM IST
  • Himanshi Khurana performed to Salaam, originally picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in a new video. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arpit Ranka (Sourced photo)
Arpit Ranka (Sourced photo)
tv

Arpit Ranka: Mythology shows are lifeline of Indian TV

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:53 PM IST
Known for playing numerous mythological characters in shows like ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Chandra Nandini,’ ‘Radha Krishn’ and many more, actor Arpit Ranka is elated to play a contemporary character in his ongoing show
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee plans to get married next year.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee plans to get married next year.
tv

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: My boyfriend does not belong to the entertainment industry

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Devoleena Bhattacharjee is planning to get married next year, and the reason she doesn’t talk much about these things is because she is superstitious and scared of the evil eye.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla enjoy dancing together.(Instagram)
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla enjoy dancing together.(Instagram)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shares dance video with husband Abhinav Shukla

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:57 AM IST
  • Check out the latest video from Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik in which she is seen dancing with her husband Abhinav Shukla, to a folk song.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya with Disha Parmar.
Rahul Vaidya with Disha Parmar.
tv

Rahul Vaidya takes girlfriend Disha Parmar on a helicopter ride, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:53 AM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar left Mumbai for a quick getaway. While they did not disclose their destination, he shared a picture from their helicopter ride together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac