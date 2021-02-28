IND USA
Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Parth Samthaan reveals why he quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay: 'After a point, it became monotonous'

  Parth Samthaan opened up about his decision to quit the popular show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, last year. He said that it had become repetitive for him after a point.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:03 PM IST

Parth Samthaan, who played Anurag Basu in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, revealed why he quit the show abruptly. Viewers were taken by surprise when it was announced that the show reboot was going off air just weeks after returning to the small screen amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview, Parth said that he ‘reaches a saturation point’ quite easily, as an actor, and wanted to explore different characters. He added that while he was quite happy with his character in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and the way it shaped up, it got ‘repetitive’ after a point.

Talking to Abhishek Khan, Parth said that when he took up Kasautii Zindagii Kay, he made a commitment to himself and his family that he would stick with it for two years. “As it was near to two years, it was my decision to fall out of it because I am an actor who reaches a saturation point very easily. I cannot be an actor who does the same sort of character for the next four to five years, even if it is going good or the show is number one,” he said.

Parth said that as someone in the creative field, he was constantly on the lookout to ‘explore different characters and just evolve’. He added that it was important to get out of the ‘comfort zone’, in order to grow.

On being asked if he was happy with his character, Parth said, “I was happy but after a point, it became monotonous. If you push it more than a year, it becomes monotonous, because you have explored all the stories and character shades in that one year. Now, what can you give more? It is just repetitive.”

Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which also starred Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif, Pooja Banerjee, Sahil Anand and Shubhaavi Choksey, went off air in October last year.

