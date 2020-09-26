e-paper
Home / TV / Parth Samthaan writes note as Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 comes to a close: ‘It has shaped me as an actor’

Parth Samthaan writes note as Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 comes to a close: ‘It has shaped me as an actor’

Parth Samthaan, who recently recovered from Covid-19, has shared an emotional note on wrapping up Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The last episode for this season will be aired October 3.

tv Updated: Sep 26, 2020 13:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Parth Samthaan thanks fans, co-stars for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.
The shooting for Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 wrapped last week and Erica Fernandez and Pooja Banerjee had shared pictures from their last day on sets.Actor Parth Samthaan, who essays the lead role of Anurag Basu in the popular Ekta Kapoor show, has now shared an emotional note.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which also features Aamna Sharif, Sahil Anand, Karan Patel and Shubhaavi Choksey, will soon go off air, with the last episode going on air on October 3. It was a reboot of the early 2000s version starring Shweta Tiwari and Ronit Roy in the lead.

A Times of India report quoted Parth’s note: “Kasautii Zindagii Kay has shaped me as an actor and as a human being. To Ekta Kapoor, to Star Plus, to the show, to my co-stars, and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the finest life and work lessons I could have ever asked for. Thank you for giving me this chance two years ago. Without all of you, I wouldn’t be the person I am today. It’s rare to get a chance to be a part of something that’s beautiful, historic, and incredible. And finally to the fans, thank you for falling in love with Anurag Basu and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.”

Sahil had recently posted a group picture from the sets and wrote an elaborate note after his last day of shoot: “Not sure when we’ll have an opportunity to come together for another project and have mad fun on the set! But yes, off-screen madness has just begun!! Thanku @ektarkapoor @chloejferns @shivangisinghchauhaan @shreya_nehal @tanusridgupta @muktadhond @aakanshashukla0803 @varunthebabbar @shadabpeshimam @muzzudesai @khwaja_mughal13 for making me part of the show And of course big thank you to all my fans who gave me and my on-screen character, Anupam so much love and affection! Can’t wait to treat you guys with more great characters, but of course, Anupam will always hold a special place in my heart! #KZK2Fam #kasautiizindagiikay2 #kasautiizindagiikay #anupam.”

 
 
Thankyou 😇

Parth had earlier stopped shooting for the show after testing positive for Covid-19. He tested negative for the virus only recently. He had shared the news on Instagram and thanked fans for their prayers.

