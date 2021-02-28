When Hazel Keech would ignore Yuvraj Singh, said 'good luck' when he told her about his cancer diagnosis
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech first met at a friend’s birthday party in 2011 but they did not become a couple until years later. Eventually, they got married in November 2016. As she turns 34, let us take a look at their rather unusual love story.
During an appearance together on The Kapil Sharma Show, Yuvraj said that after meeting Hazel at the party, he asked her out for coffee. She did not want to give him any wrong signals but did not want to hurt his ego by turning him down either. She would say yes and then switch off her phone. This happened at least seven or eight times, according to him.
Some time passed, and Yuvraj was diagnosed with cancer. He said that she told him ‘good luck’ when he informed her about his disease, while she protested that he was misquoting her. He said, “Uske baad, maine kaha yeh ladki badi ajeeb si hai toh maine inko delete kar diya (I found this girl to be a bit strange so I deleted her contact).”
After around three years, Yuvraj noticed that Hazel was Facebook friends with one of his friends. He asked his friend how he knew her and warned him, “Door reh (Stay away from her).”
"Usne bola, 'Door kyun?' Maine bola, 'Isne mujhe teen saal tak ghaas nahi daali aur na hi mujhe mili hai. Pata nahi yeh ladki kya samajhti hai apne aap ko. Door reh, mereko shaadi isi ladki se hi karni hai' (He asked, ‘Why are you asking me to stay away from her?’ I said, ‘This girl has not given me any attention for three years, neither has she met me. I don’t know what she thinks of herself. Stay away, this is the girl I want to marry’),” Yuvraj said.
When Hazel finally added Yuvraj on Facebook, he sent her a folded hands emoji for accepting his friend request after more than three years. She then agreed to meet him.
“3.5 saal ke baad inhone phir ek saal mujhe chane chabaye. Uske baad jaake inhone haan boli (After three-and-a-half years, she strung me along for another year. Then, she finally said yes to me),” he revealed.
Yuvraj and Hazel got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on November 30, 2016 at the Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara. They exchanged marital vows again, according to Hindu rituals, on December 2, 2016 in Goa.
