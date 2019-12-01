Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech wish each other on anniversary with romantic posts. See pics

bollywood

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, who celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Saturday (November 30), wished each other on their special day in the most romantic way ever. The two took to Instagram to share adorable posts for each other.

Hazel said that though she and Yuvraj have changed a lot since they tied the knot, their love remains constant. Sharing a cute picture of the two of them, she wrote, “3 years later... we arent the same people we were when we married.... but i still choose you today baby. I love you. Happy 3rd Wedding Anniversary @yuvisofficial.”

The cricketer wrote in an Instagram post that though it has been just three years with Hazel, it “feels like 30”. He wrote, “Mubarak ho biwi! We made it to 3 years; feels like 30! Happy anniversary my love @hazelkeechofficial.”

Earlier, on a chat show, Yuvraj revealed that he first met Hazel at a friend’s party in 2011, but she did not show any interest in him back then. He connected with her on Facebook sometime later and she took her own sweet time to accept his friend request and agreeing to go on a date with him. However, after that, there was no looking back for the couple.

Yuvraj and Hazel got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on November 30, 2016 at the Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara, about 40 km from Chandigarh. They exchanged marital vows again, according to Hindu rituals, on December 2, 2016 in Goa.

On the work front, Hazel will play the lead role in the play Euripedes’ Medea, which marks Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s directorial debut. The play will premiere in Mumbai next week. Meanwhile, Yuvraj announced his retirement from international cricket in June this year.

