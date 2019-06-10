Hazel Keech’s appreciation post for husband Yuvraj Singh gets a compliment from his ex-girlfriend Kim Sharma

Actor Hazel Keech shared a sweet post for her husband and cricketer Yuvraj Singh as he announced retirement from all forms of the sport on Monday. The loved-up post got attention not just from their fans but also from Yuvraj’s ex-girlfriend and actor Kim Sharma.

“And, with that, its the end of an era. Be proud of yourself husband, now onto the next chapter.... love you,” she captioned a picture from Yuvraj’s press conference. Kim commented, “Shine brighter you lovely duo.”

Also read: Inside Sonam Kapoor’s birthday bash: Janhvi, Ananya bring millennial power, Malaika Arora has old-world charm. See pics

Yuvraj and Kim dated for four years and ended their relationship in 2007, even as rumours of them getting ready to walk down the aisle did the rounds. Some reports suggested that Yuvraj’s mother, Shabnam Singh, didn’t approve of Kim, while others claimed it was the actor’s obsessive behaviour that led to the break-up. Later, Kim was quoted saying that they had compatibility issues. In 2010, she had a hush-hush wedding with Kenyan businessman Ali Punjani and relocated to Nairobi.

Later, on Simi Garewal’s chat show, while talking about his relationship, Yuvraj had said, “Yes, I was going to get married, as she has been the main love of my life. She is married now, so it’s not good to talk about her.” Yuvraj later married Hazel in 2016.

Thank you for the memories @YUVSTRONG12 . You've been a warrior and inspiration to so many. I wish you the best in the next inning of your life 🌟🌟🌟 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 10, 2019

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara, actor Sagarika Ghatge, and actor Anushka Sharma also congratulated him. “Thank you for the memories @YUVSTRONG12 . You’ve been a warrior and inspiration to so many. I wish you the best in the next inning of your life,” Anushka, married to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, wrote in her tweet.

At the press conference, Hazel said that she did not understand cricket before meeting Yuvi and said the cricketer has her support for his retirement decision. "As a wife, it is not my place to tell him what to do. He has my full support on the retirement decision. I did not watch cricket before meeting Yuvi. When Yuvi's cricketing kit arrived in 2014, I saw him crying," said Keech.

"I didn't understand the emotion at that point. I guess only cricketers can understand how it is to get picked for the national team," added Keech.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 17:25 IST