Yuvraj Singh announces retirement from all forms of International cricket

India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Sunday announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket. The left-handed batsman, who made his international debut in an ODI match against Kenya in October 2000, went on to play 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is for the side.

“After 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on. This game taught me how to fight, how to fall, to dust off, to get up again and move forward,” Yuvraj said addressing the media.

Throughout his career, the 37-year-old struck 14 ODI tons and 3 Test hundreds. He also scored 52 ODI fifties and 11 half centuries in the longest format. In T20Is, he scored 8 fifties. The middle-order batsman amassed 8,701 ODI runs, 1,900 Test runs and 1,177 T20I runs in his career.

He also contributed with the ball for India, as he picked up 111 wickets in the format, holding a career average of 38.68.

Singh was part of India’s 2007 T20I World Cup-winning campaign in which he hammered England’s Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over, becoming the first player to do so in the shortest format in international cricket.

The batsman was also part of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning campaign in which he was named man of the tournament for scoring 362 runs in 8 innings at an average of 90.50 and picking up 15 wickets.

“It’s was great rollercoaster ride and beautiful story but it has to come to an end,” Yuvraj said at an event.

