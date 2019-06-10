Yuvraj Singh retires: Twitter salutes champion as he decides to move on
He was the fulcrum around which Indian cricket’s two major sporting triumphs, the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 World Cup win, were achieved.cricket Updated: Jun 10, 2019 14:12 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Yuvraj Singh has called time on his international career - a career which spanned 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is, a career which established himself as the best Indian all-rounder of his generation - an explosive batsman, a livewire in the field and a more than useful slow left-arm bowler.
First Published: Jun 10, 2019 14:11 IST