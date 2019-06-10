Yuvraj Singh retires: A look at top five moments of historic career

Yuvraj Singh announced retirement from all forms of international cricket on Sunday, calling time on 19-year long career. The 37-year-old, at an event in Mumbai, said: “It’s was great rollercoaster ride and beautiful story but it has to come to an end.”

The left-handed batsman was part of India’s historic T20I World Cup win in 2007 and was also named as the man of the tournament in India’s 2011 World Cup-winning campaign.

Here is a look at top five moments of Yuvraj’s 19-year-old long caeer:

2007 vs England T20I World Cup

To this day, cricket fans believe that England’s Andrew Flintoff made a huge mistake irking Yuvraj Singh during the T20I World Cup clash in Durban. Immediately after a brief argument between the two, Singh came on to the strike with Stuart Broad into the attack. The batsman went full herculean mode and smashed the seamers for six sixes all around the park. He also completed a 12-ball fifty with the onslaught.

2002 vs England, Natwest series final

Chasing the mammoth total of 327 in the Natwest series final, India found themselves in a spot of bother after losing half their side for 146. Singh went on to stitch a 121-run partnership with Mohammed Kaif in the middle. He hammered nine fours and one six to score 69 runs in 63 balls. India eventually went on to pull a thrilling win by 2 wickets.

2000 vs Australia, ICC Knock out

Yuvraj Singh was the new boy on the block, having played just one game before. Australia were coming in with full frontal pace attack featuring Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee and Jason Gillespie. But Yuvraj, playing his only 2nd game, did not bow down. Coming on to bat with the scoreline 90/3 in 18.4 overs, the left-handed batsman charged against the Aussie bowlers and slammed 84 runs in 80 balls, to take India’s total to 265/9. India won by 20 runs to eliminated the World Champions.

2011 vs West Indies, ICC World Cup

Facing off against the West Indies at the World Cup, Yuvraj Singh was feeling a bit under the weather. The batsman came down to the middle after India went down to 51/2 early on in the match. Despite being unwell, he went on to score 113 runs in 123 balls to take India’s total to 268. Yuvraj was seen puking in the middle of the match, but continued to bat on. Later, he picked up two wickets for 18 runs in his four overs as India bowled out Windies for 188.

2017 vs England, England tour of India

After successfully recovering from cancer, Yuvraj Singh found it hard to become a regular member of the Indian cricket team. He made a comeback in 2017 to face off against England in Cuttack. India were down 25/3 after a poor start. The left-handed batsman went on to add 256 runs with MS Dhoni. The batsman registered his highest ODI score of 150 in 127 balls, with 21 fours and 3 sixes in his innings. India put on 381/6 in 50 overs and won the match by 15 runs.

