'Chopra domination': Priyanka Chopra's We Can Be Heroes, Parineeti's Girl on the Train rank among top 10 on Netflix US
The Chopra sisters are having the best time on Netflix, even in the US. Priyanka Chopra's movie We Can Be Heroes is currently at the number six position while Parineeti Chopra's latest release The Girl on The Train is at number seven.
Reposting a fan's tweet about it, Parineeti wrote, "#ChopraDomination hahah @priyankachopra." Reacting to her post, a fan wrote, "Tisha & Mimi All The Way!" Another wrote, "You were spectacular in TGOTT. Looking forward to more from you," wrote another.
In India, The Girl on The Train is number one on Netflix on Sunday. While Priyanka's The White Tiger has dropped from the top 10 list, it is still being showcased in the 'Trending Now' category.
Earlier, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture that sees The Girl on the Train flashing on her television. Using a string of emoticons, she wrote, "Proud of you Tisha. The Girl On The Train is out now!"
The Girl On The Train premiered on February 26, 2021, on Netflix. It is the Hindi adaptation of the international bestseller book under the same name. The book was made into a Hollywood film starring Emily Blunt in the lead in 2016.
In the Bollywood version, helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Parineeti plays the eponymous girl taking the train and an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person investigation and uncovers deeper secrets.
Priyanka was last seen in The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao with Adarsh Gourav in the Ramin Bahrani movie. She also launched her memoir, Unfinished in February. She will also feature in the upcoming romantic drama Text for You, directed by Jim Strouse, and in Citadel, made by the Russo Brothers and co-starring Richard Madden.
