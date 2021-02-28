Kangana Ranaut gives parents' Mumbai home a makeover, shares before and after look
- Kangana Ranaut has shared a video of her brother and parents' Mumbai home which she transformed into a more lively place with the help of her new sister-in-law Ritu.
Kangana Ranaut has shared the before and after look of her parents and brother Aksht's Mumbai home, done by her. The actor had earlier said that she was setting up the place where her brother Aksht will be living with his wife Ritu.
She took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video after she transformed the house with the help of Ritu and gave it an all new look with furniture in pastel and floral prints, a garden-themed balcony with a sitting area overlooking the city skyline.
Sharing the post-transformation video, Kangana mentioned, "Ritu preferred more glamorous with soft Victorian colors, my parents are more than happy that woman of the house took charge." She also asked her fans for their opinion about the place and added, "Which style you prefer cause even earthy had its own village old world charm. Do tell me."
She had first shared pictures of the rather simple-looking place before the makeover. She wrote along with the photos, "Ritu and I worked on transforming my parents Mumbai house, sharing before and after pictures, how my parents preferred and what she wants, it was fun to work together with her on this, hope it inspires those who are interested in home decor. Before ( parents liked more earthy)."
Earlier this week, Kangana had shared a video to show how she was juggling her work while transforming the house in her free time. "After script sessions, edit discussions I ran to my brothers and bhabhi’s house which I am designing and will set it up till midnight now, woman with nine hands is not a myth that’s like every woman ever," she wrote along with the video.
Also read: Sara Ali Khan snuggles with cousin Inaaya and internet can’t get over their cuteness: ‘Sister to sister we will always be’
Kangana has started work on her next, Tejas, in which she plays a Sikh soldier. She recently shared a picture of her uniform from his look test and wrote, "Playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas, I never knew until I read my character full name on my uniform today, had an instant smile on my face, our longings and love has a way of manifesting, universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand."
The actor, meanwhile, has Thalaivi and Dhaakad in post-production stage. She has also announced the sequel to Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana gives parents' Mumbai home a makeover, shares before and after look
- Kangana Ranaut has shared a video of her brother and parents' Mumbai home which she transformed into a more lively place with the help of her new sister-in-law Ritu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee reunites with Thappad's Pavail Gulati in Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor head to Maldives for her cousin's wedding
- Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. The actors were headed to the Maldives, where Shraddha's cousin Priyaank is tying the knot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer attends sister's birthday dinner, Kal Penn writes to Irrfan's son Babil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh hints at getting a surgery for medical condition, leaves fans concerned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Babil left 'speechless' as Irrfan's Namesake co-star Kal Penn writes to him
- Irrfan Khan's son Babil got a detailed message from the actor's The Namesake co-star Kal Penn who said that he wasn't sure how to get in touch with the family to share his love and gratitude.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara snuggles with cousin Inaaya and internet can’t get over their cuteness
- Sara Ali Khan has shared a few adorable pictures with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (daughter of her aunt Soha Ali Khan) and the two have been called ‘cuteness queens’ by the internet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer joins family for a birthday celebration, did Deepika skip the gathering?
- Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani celebrated her birthday on Saturday and the entire Bhavnani family came together to celebrate the occasion by stepping out for a family dinner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Get a life', says Ameesha Patel, after being accused of defrauding businessman
- Actor Ameesha Patel took to her social media accounts on Saturday to seemingly address reports that she'd defrauded a businessman.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genelia D’Souza once joked about Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘new girlfriend’ to sons
- Genelia D'Souza once teased sons Rahyl and Riaan about Riteish Deshmukh's 'new girlfriend'. She said that the boys got rather 'upset' with him over the joke.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Oberoi: Acting is not a sport or a game, you’re just competing with yourself and your last performance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Freddy Daruwala: I didn’t want the whole Seeta-Geeta concept names for my sons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Called 'uneducated', Kangana says her tweets are intended for 'high IQ people'
- Called a 'truly clueless, uneducated, stupid human being' on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut said that her tweets are intended for 'high IQ people'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Babil finds old WhatsApp chat with Irrfan: 'I was almost about to text him back'
- Babil Khan got emotional as he stumbled upon old messages from his father, the late Irrfan Khan, while deleting unnecessary texts from his phone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Hrithik Roshan said he could not think of getting married again
- Hrithik Roshan, in an interview in 2017, said that he was at a good place in his life and was not thinking about getting married again. He was previously married to Sussanne Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox