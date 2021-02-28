IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan snuggles with cousin Inaaya and internet can’t get over their cuteness: Sister to sister we will always be
Sara Ali Khan with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
Sara Ali Khan with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan snuggles with cousin Inaaya and internet can’t get over their cuteness: Sister to sister we will always be

  • Sara Ali Khan has shared a few adorable pictures with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (daughter of her aunt Soha Ali Khan) and the two have been called ‘cuteness queens’ by the internet.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:44 AM IST

Sara Ali Khan has just one sister in her family and that's her three-year-old cousin, Inaaya Naumi Keemu. The Coolie No 1 actor has shared adorable pictures with the little one as they spent some quality time together.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sara wrote, "Sister to sister we will always be, a couple of nuts off the family tree #sisters #cutest #family." The actor is seen sitting on a couch with Inaaya on her lap as they enjoy a snuggle session.

The lovely pictures won the hearts of those on Instagram and garnered more than one million likes within a few hours. Many called them "cuties" in the comments section while a fan wrote, "Both are cuteness queen." One even wrote, "Finally a Sara and Innu picture I am crying OMG."

Inaaya is the daughter of Sara's aunt Soha Ali Khan. Sara otherwise, has three brothers. Saif Ali Khan had two kids from his first marriage to Amrita Singh: Sara and son Ibrahim Ali Khan. He later married actor Kareena Kapoor. The couple have a four-year-old son Taimur and are yet to name their second son, born this month.

Sara had recently visited Kareena and Saif to meet their new baby on the same day she met Inaaya. She had brought a few gifts for the baby boy.

Also read: Ranveer Singh joins sister Ritika Bhavnani, parents for her birthday celebrations, did Deepika Padukone skip the gathering?

Meanwhile, Inaaya is very much aware of her close knit family. Aunt Kareena had once shared a glimpse of a family tree Inaaya had made as part of her studies. The three-year-old was seen pointing towards pictures of Kareena and Saif on the chart paper. It had all from her maternal and paternal grandparents, uncle, aunts and cousins. “My beautiful niece #FamilyForever . @sakpataudi @khemster2 @ss0176 @saraalikhan95 @iakpataudi @karishmakemmu @kemmujyoti @ravi.kemmu," Kareena had captioned the post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sara ali khan inaaya naumi kemmu sara ali khan looks soha ali khan daughter

Related Stories

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have been married since 2012.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have been married since 2012.
bollywood

Genelia D’Souza once joked about Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘new girlfriend’ to sons

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • Genelia D'Souza once teased sons Rahyl and Riaan about Riteish Deshmukh's 'new girlfriend'. She said that the boys got rather 'upset' with him over the joke.
READ FULL STORY
Ameesha Patel's last film was 2018's Bhaiaji Superhit.
Ameesha Patel's last film was 2018's Bhaiaji Superhit.
bollywood

'Get a life', says Ameesha Patel, after being accused of defrauding businessman

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:14 AM IST
  • Actor Ameesha Patel took to her social media accounts on Saturday to seemingly address reports that she'd defrauded a businessman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anju and Jagjit Bhavnani, Ranveer Singh and Ritika Bhavnani at a restaurant.
Anju and Jagjit Bhavnani, Ranveer Singh and Ritika Bhavnani at a restaurant.
bollywood

Ranveer joins family for a birthday celebration, did Deepika skip the gathering?

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:02 AM IST
  • Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani celebrated her birthday on Saturday and the entire Bhavnani family came together to celebrate the occasion by stepping out for a family dinner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ameesha Patel's last film was 2018's Bhaiaji Superhit.
Ameesha Patel's last film was 2018's Bhaiaji Superhit.
bollywood

'Get a life', says Ameesha Patel, after being accused of defrauding businessman

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:14 AM IST
  • Actor Ameesha Patel took to her social media accounts on Saturday to seemingly address reports that she'd defrauded a businessman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have been married since 2012.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have been married since 2012.
bollywood

Genelia D’Souza once joked about Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘new girlfriend’ to sons

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • Genelia D'Souza once teased sons Rahyl and Riaan about Riteish Deshmukh's 'new girlfriend'. She said that the boys got rather 'upset' with him over the joke.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Akshay Oberoi was seen in the web series Flesh in 2020.
Actor Akshay Oberoi was seen in the web series Flesh in 2020.
bollywood

Akshay Oberoi: Acting is not a sport or a game, you’re just competing with yourself and your last performance

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:44 AM IST
After spending over a decade in the film industry, actor Akshay Oberoi shares what stopped him from packing his bags and quitting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Freddy Daruwala welcomed his second son last year
Actor Freddy Daruwala welcomed his second son last year
bollywood

Freddy Daruwala: I didn’t want the whole Seeta-Geeta concept names for my sons

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Actor Freddy Daruwala, whose elder son Evaan is two, says while naming their second son, he was also conscious about the fact that it should not be similar to that of his brother, hence the name Maisil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut claimed liberals are 'desperate' to get her Twitter account suspended.
Kangana Ranaut claimed liberals are 'desperate' to get her Twitter account suspended.
bollywood

Called 'uneducated', Kangana says her tweets are intended for 'high IQ people'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:30 PM IST
  • Called a 'truly clueless, uneducated, stupid human being' on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut said that her tweets are intended for 'high IQ people'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Irrfan Khan with son Babil.
Irrfan Khan with son Babil.
bollywood

Babil finds old WhatsApp chat with Irrfan: 'I was almost about to text him back'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:02 PM IST
  • Babil Khan got emotional as he stumbled upon old messages from his father, the late Irrfan Khan, while deleting unnecessary texts from his phone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan.
Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan.
bollywood

When Hrithik Roshan said he could not think of getting married again

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • Hrithik Roshan, in an interview in 2017, said that he was at a good place in his life and was not thinking about getting married again. He was previously married to Sussanne Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra stars in the recently-released Netflix film The Girl on the Train.
Parineeti Chopra stars in the recently-released Netflix film The Girl on the Train.
bollywood

Parineeti says she has ‘never been on a date’, reveals her first kiss was at 18

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra reminisced about many of her firsts in a new video for Netflix India. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bipasha Basu has shared new pictures and videos from the Maldives.
Bipasha Basu has shared new pictures and videos from the Maldives.
bollywood

Bipasha is true 'poser' as she soaks up the sun in a swimsuit on Maldives vacay

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Bipasha Basu and her husband, Karan Singh Grover, have been keeping their fans updated with their adventures in the Maldives. See their pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eeb Allay Ooo! is set in the heart of Delhi.
Eeb Allay Ooo! is set in the heart of Delhi.
bollywood

Eeb Allay Ooo maker Prateek Vats: We could bring desh ki baat through characters

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Eeb Allay Ooo! maker Prateek Vats talks about his critically acclaimed film which released on Netflix recently. The film is a satire set in New Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot in 2018.
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot in 2018.
bollywood

Milind Soman cuddles up with Ankita on 7th anniversary of their relationship

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:39 PM IST
  • Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar, took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate seven years of their relationship. See the pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput has shared a couple of pictures from her trip to Amalfi with Shahid Kapoor, soon after they got married.
Mira Rajput has shared a couple of pictures from her trip to Amalfi with Shahid Kapoor, soon after they got married.
bollywood

Mira Rajput misses her trip to Amalfi when 'little bella' Misha was in her tummy

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Mira Rajput is missing her beautiful trip to Amalfi Coast with husband Shahid Kapoor in 2015. She added that she was pregnant with Misha when they took the trip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World crown in 2000.
Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World crown in 2000.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra reminisces about winning Miss India, advises new contestants

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:15 PM IST
  • Actor Priyanka Chopra on Saturday passed on her best wishes to the current Miss India contestants, and reminisced about winning the crown two decades ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranvir Shorey has fractured his leg.
Ranvir Shorey has fractured his leg.
bollywood

Ranvir answers if he fractured leg while 'dancing’ after testing Covid-negative

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • Ranvir Shorey was asked by a fan if his leg fracture was caused by too much happy dancing after recovering from Covid-19. See his reply here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac