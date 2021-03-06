Salman Khan poses shirtless in Arpita Khan Sharma's throwback post from her wedding
Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma has shared a throwback picture from her 2014 wedding. It shows Arpita all decked up in wedding finery while Salman has just a towel tied over his waist.
Sharing the photo, Arpita wrote, "Fond Memories @beingsalmankhan #majorthrowback #weddingmadness #brotherlove #gratitude #blessed #thankful." In it, Arpita is seen in a white lehenga with orange and purple details. Her hair is styled in curls and she is wearing some makeup too. Salman is seen shirtless next to her.
Mini Mathur, who had also attended the wedding, wrote, "I remember this morning so well." Another friend wrote, "Miss him."
Arpita got married to actor Aayush Sharma in November 2014. The wedding was a grand affair with the entire Khan family coming together. Even Shah Rukh Khan attended the wedding, resulting in that iconic picture of him and Salman giving Arpita kisses.
At an event days before the grand nuptials at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, Shah Rukh confirmed his attendance. “I will definitely go. I have known Arpita ever since she was a little baby. I have cradled her in my arms. She is like a sister to me. In fact, even an invite is not needed. They are like family and I will go,” he told reporters.
At an event later that month, Shah Rukh talked about the patch-up. “Not with arrogance but with utmost humility I say that Salman and me have had many moments of happiness in our lives and very few moments of sorrow but one thing which I can assure is that we will always be there for each other in life to share each other’s moments of happiness and despair,” he said.
Arpita and Aayush are now parents to son Ahil and daughter Ayat. Salman and Aayush will be seen together in upcoming movie, Antim.
