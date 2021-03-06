IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan poses shirtless in Arpita Khan Sharma's throwback post from her wedding
Salman Khan with his sister Arpita.
Salman Khan with his sister Arpita.
bollywood

Salman Khan poses shirtless in Arpita Khan Sharma's throwback post from her wedding

Arpita Khan Sharma has shared a photo with brother Salman Khan from her wedding in 2014. The photo shows Salman posing shirtless.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:45 AM IST

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma has shared a throwback picture from her 2014 wedding. It shows Arpita all decked up in wedding finery while Salman has just a towel tied over his waist.

Sharing the photo, Arpita wrote, "Fond Memories @beingsalmankhan #majorthrowback #weddingmadness #brotherlove #gratitude #blessed #thankful." In it, Arpita is seen in a white lehenga with orange and purple details. Her hair is styled in curls and she is wearing some makeup too. Salman is seen shirtless next to her.


Mini Mathur, who had also attended the wedding, wrote, "I remember this morning so well." Another friend wrote, "Miss him."

Arpita got married to actor Aayush Sharma in November 2014. The wedding was a grand affair with the entire Khan family coming together. Even Shah Rukh Khan attended the wedding, resulting in that iconic picture of him and Salman giving Arpita kisses.

At an event days before the grand nuptials at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, Shah Rukh confirmed his attendance. “I will definitely go. I have known Arpita ever since she was a little baby. I have cradled her in my arms. She is like a sister to me. In fact, even an invite is not needed. They are like family and I will go,” he told reporters.

Also read: Ibrahim Ali Khan birthday pics: Saif Ali Khan throws son party at his home; Sara poses with brother, Aryan Khan attends

At an event later that month, Shah Rukh talked about the patch-up. “Not with arrogance but with utmost humility I say that Salman and me have had many moments of happiness in our lives and very few moments of sorrow but one thing which I can assure is that we will always be there for each other in life to share each other’s moments of happiness and despair,” he said.

Arpita and Aayush are now parents to son Ahil and daughter Ayat. Salman and Aayush will be seen together in upcoming movie, Antim.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan

Related Stories

Abhinav Shukla felt that Rakhi Sawant crossed a line when she pulled at the drawstring of his shorts.
Abhinav Shukla felt that Rakhi Sawant crossed a line when she pulled at the drawstring of his shorts.
tv

Abhinav on Salman siding with Rakhi after she pulled drawstring of his shorts

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:19 AM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla opened up on Rakhi Sawant's advances at him on Bigg Boss 14 and how he felt 'dejected' when host Salman Khan sided with her.
READ FULL STORY
Salman Khan and Mika Singh pose together.
Salman Khan and Mika Singh pose together.
bollywood

Mika Singh says he is the ‘only forever bachelor’ after Salman Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:20 PM IST
  • Mika Singh talked about marriage on Indian Pro Music League. He said that he is the ‘only forever bachelor’ after Salman Khan and wishes to keep his tag for some time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan with his sister Arpita.
Salman Khan with his sister Arpita.
bollywood

Salman Khan poses shirtless in Arpita's throwback post from her wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:45 AM IST
Arpita Khan Sharma has shared a photo with brother Salman Khan from her wedding in 2014. The photo shows Salman posing shirtless.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan arriving for the party.
Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan arriving for the party.
bollywood

Ibrahim birthday: Saif throws son a party at his home; Sara, Aryan Khan attend

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor threw a party for his son Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday on Friday. The party was attended by all the young stars kids of Bollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor plays the titular role in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor plays the titular role in Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi star Janhvi tells why she didn't take inspiration from Sridevi’s ChaalBaaz

By Samrudhi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:28 AM IST
  • Ahead of the release of Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor talked about why she did not use her mother Sridevi's ChaalBaaz as a reference point, facing criticism from a young age and her upcoming projects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ileana D’Cruz ensures she finds one aspect about herself which she likes when she looks in the mirror
Ileana D’Cruz ensures she finds one aspect about herself which she likes when she looks in the mirror
bollywood

Ileana D’Cruz: There are days when I look at myself in the mirror and I am disgusted

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Actor Ileana D’Cruz likes to focus on the good rather than her flaws, and she admits that it makes her feel better
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fatima Sana Shaikh will feature in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Aruvi.
Fatima Sana Shaikh will feature in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Aruvi.
bollywood

Fatima Sana Shaikh to star in Hindi remake of Tamil hit Aruvi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:11 PM IST
Fatima Sana Shaikh has been roped in for the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Aruvi. She will be stepping into the shoes of Aditi Balan, who starred in the original.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor danced at her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding.
Shraddha Kapoor danced at her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor performs at cousin Priyaank Sharma's baarat, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:07 PM IST
  • Videos of Shraddha Kapoor dancing at her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding in the Maldives are going viral on the internet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As Alia Bhatt turned a bride for a new ad, fans wished to see her get married in real life.
As Alia Bhatt turned a bride for a new ad, fans wished to see her get married in real life.
bollywood

Alia turns bride for ad, fans joke 'Ranbir wants to know that man's location'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:41 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt was seen in a bridal avatar in her new advertisement. Fans loved it and wished to see her get married in real life too. She is in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have starred together in films such as Parinda and Ram Lakhan.
Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have starred together in films such as Parinda and Ram Lakhan.
bollywood

Anil jokes Jackie Shroff threatened to slap him 16-17 times for this reason

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:00 PM IST
  • Anil Kapoor joked that Jackie Shroff has threatened to slap him multiple times unless he confirms a film together. The two have starred in 12 films together, till date.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kriti Sanon has a packed 2021 with the films Bhediya and Ganpath.
Actor Kriti Sanon has a packed 2021 with the films Bhediya and Ganpath.
bollywood

Kriti Sanon: Once you are in front of the camera, nothing matters, you have to forget everything

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Actor Kriti Sanon talks about her experience returning to work with her films Bachchan Pandey and Bhediya, amid the Covid 19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan and Mika Singh pose together.
Salman Khan and Mika Singh pose together.
bollywood

Mika Singh says he is the ‘only forever bachelor’ after Salman Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:20 PM IST
  • Mika Singh talked about marriage on Indian Pro Music League. He said that he is the ‘only forever bachelor’ after Salman Khan and wishes to keep his tag for some time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in 2017.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in 2017.
bollywood

When Virat was conscious of his short height, cracked joke on Anushka's heels

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:23 PM IST
  • Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met in a rather unconventional manner, during an ad shoot. While she was confident, he was a 'jittery and nervous'. Read the rest of the story here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan was seen at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on Friday.
Saif Ali Khan was seen at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on Friday.
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan spotted at vaccination centre in Mumbai. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan was spotted at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on Friday. The actor was clicked by the paparazzi at the centre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge song Tujhe Dekha To.
Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge song Tujhe Dekha To.
bollywood

Did you notice this Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge goofup?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:32 PM IST
From the major blooper in the hit song Tujhe Dekha Toh Jaana Sanam to the goofup you may have noticed in the climax train scene, here are a few things you might have missed in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shonali Bose talks about her bisexuality.(Instagram)
Shonali Bose talks about her bisexuality.(Instagram)
bollywood

Shonali Bose on her bisexuality: 'We were scared to tell even our woman friends'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:31 PM IST
  • Sharing how meeting a girl at an education programme led her to discover her bisexuality, Shonali Bose says, 'I hope, the youth today doesn’t have that shame'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Mukul Dev is currently busy with the script of his next film.
Actor Mukul Dev is currently busy with the script of his next film.
bollywood

Mukul Dev: I am categorized in certain roles very well but I am not complaining

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Actor Mukul Dev also does not like to call it getting stereotyped because the roles have been varied.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP