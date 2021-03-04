IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Twitter rallies behind Meghan Markle after Palace's 'bullying probe': 'I will support her like my mum did Diana'
Meghan Markle is expecting her second child.
Meghan Markle is expecting her second child.
tv

Twitter rallies behind Meghan Markle after Palace's 'bullying probe': 'I will support her like my mum did Diana'

Twitter has strongly come out in support of Meghan Markle after Buckingham Palace made a statement, declaring a probe on accusations that she had bullied her staff.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:41 PM IST

Meghan Markle is getting a tonne of support from Twitter users after Buckingham Palace announced a probe into allegations of bullying against her. Many believe it to be in retaliation to her upcoming 'explosive' interview with Oprah Winfrey, wherein she is expected to expose the truth behind her life as a member of the royal family.

Buckingham Palace has launched an investigation into allegations that Meghan, a former actor and the Duchess of Sussex, bullied staff during her time as a frontline royal with Prince Harry in Britain. She lived in Kensington Palace for a year in 2018.

Twitter users, however, have called it a smear campaign. Many are vocal in their support of Meghan, even bringing out old instances of seemingly bullying behaviour from Prince Phillip and the treatment received by Prince Andrew.

"Imagine a world where Prince Andrew faces as much, if not more scrutiny than Meghan Markle. Imagine," wrote one. "Yeeeeaaahhh, I don't trust a goddamn thing Buckingham Palace or their staff have to say about Meghan Markle. I feel like I've seen this season of The Crown already," wrote another.

"BREAKING: Meghan Markle accused of not returning her trolley to the right place after a shop at Tescos. Buckingham Palace is investigating," joked another. "Gonna support and defend meghan markle the way my mom did with princess Diana," wrote a Twitter user.

Check out more tweets here:


The probe comes as The Times published a leaked email on Wednesday from a staff member alleging that the former American actor drove two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third member of staff.

"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in the ‘Times’ following claims made by former staff of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” Buckingham Palace, which is responsible for all Royal Household staff, said in a statement.

"Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned,” it said.

"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace," it said.

Also read: Chris Evans shares hilarious BTS videos from Captain America The First Avenger featuring his unimpressed friend

A spokesperson for Meghan, who is now based in California where the couple is expecting their second child, said she is “saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma”.

Meanwhile, further clips emerged on Thursday from Meghan's much-anticipated interview with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey, which is set to be aired in the US on Sunday and in the UK next Monday.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
meghan markle buckingham palace prince harry

Related Stories

Meghan Markle in conversation with Oprah Winfrey.
Meghan Markle in conversation with Oprah Winfrey.
tv

Meghan Markle says Buckingham Palace played 'active role' in spreading lies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Meghan Markle has spoken about the role of Buckingham Palace in 'perpetuating falsehoods' about her and Prince Harry. The couple will be speaking with Oprah Winfrey in a 'tell-all' interview.
READ FULL STORY
Harry and Meghan speak to Oprah Winfrey.
Harry and Meghan speak to Oprah Winfrey.
tv

Harry-Meghan to Oprah: 'Diana went through this alone, but we have each other'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:18 PM IST
  • Prince Harry has said that his and wife Meghan Markle's decision to take a step back from the royal family was exacerbated by a desire to not have history repeat itself. He did not want to be overwhelmed by media scrutiny in the way that his mother, Diana, was.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meghan Markle is expecting her second child.
Meghan Markle is expecting her second child.
tv

Twitter rallies behind Meghan after Palace's 'bullying probe' statement

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Twitter has strongly come out in support of Meghan Markle after Buckingham Palace made a statement, declaring a probe on accusations that she had bullied her staff.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kishwer says this pregnancy wasn’t planned
Kishwer says this pregnancy wasn’t planned
tv

Kishwer Merchant: Being a mother at 40 is cool. Age is just a number.

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:39 PM IST
The actor talks about pressure from family due to eight year age difference from her husband Suyash Rai, says “My child is a birthday gift for me from God”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant shard a video of herself doing household chores.
Rakhi Sawant shard a video of herself doing household chores.
tv

Rakhi Sawant gives a tour of her house as she takes Salman Khan's advice, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:21 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant took to Instagram to share a video of herself doing various household chores. She complained that Bigg Boss made her a 'grihani (housewife)'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cast of FRIENDS will be coming together for a reunion epsiode.
The cast of FRIENDS will be coming together for a reunion epsiode.
tv

FRIENDS reunion will film in 'little over a month' after delay: David Schwimmer

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:26 PM IST
David Schwimmer has said the reunion episode of hit show FRIENDS will start taping soon. The episode is among the most anticipated TV events.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kavita Kaushik was most recently seen on Bigg Boss 14.
Kavita Kaushik was most recently seen on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Kavita exposes ‘reality of sher dil men’ after calling out man for lewd messages

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • Kavita Kaushik called out a man for sending her abusive messages on Instagram. As he apologised to her, she exposed the ‘reality of sher dil men of our country’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya with his fiancee Disha Parmar.
Rahul Vaidya with his fiancee Disha Parmar.
tv

Rahul Vaidya: 'Still finalising a date, but marriage will happen in 3-4 months'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:02 PM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya confirms he will marry Disha Parmar soon in an intimate ceremony. He had proposed marriage to her on national TV last year on her birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love on Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Eijaz shares cute photos, video with Pavitra as her Insta-fam grows to 1 million

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:54 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan gave his girlfriend Pavitra Punia a cute shout-out as she reached one million followers on Instagram. See their adorable pictures and video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meghan Markle in conversation with Oprah Winfrey.
Meghan Markle in conversation with Oprah Winfrey.
tv

Meghan Markle says Buckingham Palace played 'active role' in spreading lies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Meghan Markle has spoken about the role of Buckingham Palace in 'perpetuating falsehoods' about her and Prince Harry. The couple will be speaking with Oprah Winfrey in a 'tell-all' interview.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra is already a performer.
Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra is already a performer.
tv

Kapil Sharma's daughter performs to Honey Singh track, adds some music too

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:43 AM IST
  • Kapil Sharma had shared a video of his one-year-old daughter Anayra, dancing to a Honey Singh song, on his Instagram Stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satish Shah got the Covid-19 vaccine earlier this week.
Satish Shah got the Covid-19 vaccine earlier this week.
tv

Satish Shah gets Covid-19 vaccine after standing for 3 hours 'in the hot sun'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • Satish Shah chose to wait in line for three hours in the scorching heat to get the Covid-19 vaccine. As he tweeted about not using the VIP entrance, fans flooded the internet with Maya Sarabhai jokes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant are expecting their first child.
Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant are expecting their first child.
tv

Kishwer, expecting first child with Suyyash, says her pregnancy was 'unplanned'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • Kishwer Merchant said that her pregnancy was not planned. She is currently expecting her first child with her husband Suyyash Rai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jankee Parekh with son Sufi.
Jankee Parekh with son Sufi.
tv

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh reveals why she broke down after holding son

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:59 PM IST
  • Jankee Parekh felt a number of emotions as she left newborn son Sufi at home for some time, while she visited the dentist. See their first photo here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant has been in news even after completion of Bigg Boss 14 owing to her mother's illness.
Rakhi Sawant has been in news even after completion of Bigg Boss 14 owing to her mother's illness.
tv

Rakhi Sawant, brother Rakesh dismiss FIR against them, call it 'publicity stunt'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:51 PM IST
  • An FIR was lodged against Rakhi Sawant, her brother Rakesh Sawant and a person named Raj Khatri. Rakhi's brother has now reacted to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik bags the Bigg BGoss 14 trophy.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik bags the Bigg BGoss 14 trophy.(Colors)
tv

When Rubina Dilaik had to sell her house after not being paid on debut TV show

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik was forced to sell her house after not receiving her salary for a television show, despite repeated reminders to her producers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Keith Sequira and Rochelle Rao celebrate their third wedding anniversary on Thursday.(iNSTAGRAM)
Keith Sequira and Rochelle Rao celebrate their third wedding anniversary on Thursday.(iNSTAGRAM)
tv

Keith, Rochelle open up on seeking marriage counsellor's help

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:14 PM IST
  • As they plan a small and sweet celebration for their third wedding anniversary on Thursday, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao talk about seeking help from a marriage counsellor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP