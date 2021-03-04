Chris Evans shares hilarious BTS videos from Captain America The First Avenger featuring his unimpressed friend

Hollywood actor Chris Evans took to social media and share a montage of video clips from the making of Captain America: The First Avenger. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie marked his first run as Captain America. Chris revealed that the footage was taken by his high-school friends, who doubled up as 'assistants' on the sets of the Marvel movie.

"When I filmed the first Captain America in 2010, two of my high school buddies, Zach and Jon, were my 'assistants'. Zach got a lot of great footage. Jon was unimpressed," he captioned the social media post. In the video, Chris was seen performing numerous stunts while his friend Jon looked unimpressed.

The video began with Chris leaping from one point to another before the camera turned towards his friend who shook his head, disapproving of the jump. In another shot, a shirtless Chris was seen standing with his back against Jon, who continued to shake his head in disapproval.

The video went on to show a behind-the-scenes moment from the scene where Chris' Steve Rogers goes from a petite man into a bulky superhero. As he stood with his ripped body on display, Jon continued to maintain his unimpressed front. The video ended with the shot showing Chris wired up and being brought down while Jon jokingly expressed his hope that the actor falls. "I hope he falls," he can be heard saying in the video.

Chris shared the video on Instagram and left everyone in splits, including his Avengers: Endgame co-star Robert Downey Jr.

The actor took to the comments section and wrote, "Haha..." with an applause emoji. Hollywood actor Octavia Spencer commented, "Thank God for Zach, lol!" Several fans also reacted to the video. "'I hope he falls.' LMAO. TRUE FRIENDSHIP," a fan said. "Jon made it his job to keep you humble ," another fan commented. "Jon’s nod and Chris just flexing that’s real friendship," a third fan said.

Chris was last seen playing Captain America in Avengers: Endgame. The actor has since appeared in Knives Out and Defending Jacob. Chris is also one of the many stars starring in The Gray Man. The movie marks his reunion with the Russo Brothers.

