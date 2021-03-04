IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Kristen Stewart recreates Princess Diana's Portsmouth look on Spencer set, iconic engagement ring spotted
Kristen Stewart essays the role of Princess Diana in Spencer.
Kristen Stewart essays the role of Princess Diana in Spencer.
hollywood

Kristen Stewart recreates Princess Diana's Portsmouth look on Spencer set, iconic engagement ring spotted

  • Kristen Stewart has been filming for her upcoming movie, Spencer. The Twilight star plays the role of Princess Diana in the movie.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:04 PM IST

New photos from the upcoming Hollywood movie Spencer recently hit the internet. The movie sees Kristen Stewart playing the role of Princess Diana. In the photos, Kristen was seen recreating a look from Diana's Portsmouth outing, in January 1989.

During the trip, Diana was seen wearing a plaid blazer with a black lapel. She donned a white turtleneck underneath the blazer with a set of pearl earrings to go with it. Diana stepped out holding a red clutch. The Twilight alum was seen wearing the same ensemble while sporting a wig to recreate Diana's look on the sets of the movie. She was also seen wearing a replica of Diana's iconic blue sapphire engagement ring.

Also Read: Meghan Markle says Buckingham Palace played 'active role' in spreading lies

Back in February, photos of Kristen from the Schlosshotel Kronberg set in Germany, which doubled up as Queen Elizabeth's royal Sandringham Estate, surfaced online, giving fans a sneak peek at her Diana.

It has been reported that Spencer would tell the story is spread across three days during one of Diana's final Christmases at the House of Windsor, breaking down Diana's marriage to Prince Charles. The movie is set in England, in 1991.

Speaking with Deadline, director Pablo Larraín said, "Kristen is one of the great actors around today. To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile an ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see. I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature."

Spencer eyes a release in 2022, ahead of Diana's 25th death anniversary.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kristen stewart princess diana

Related Stories

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry during the Oprah interview(Twitter)
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry during the Oprah interview(Twitter)
fashion

Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana by wearing her bracelet for Oprah interview

ANI, Washington Dc
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:30 PM IST
The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle who is pregnant with her and Prince Harry's baby, paid tribute to Princess Diana by the late princess's bracelet. It is the same bracelet that Prince Harry took two stones to have Meghan's engagement ring made.
READ FULL STORY
Harry and Meghan speak to Oprah Winfrey.
Harry and Meghan speak to Oprah Winfrey.
tv

Harry-Meghan to Oprah: 'Diana went through this alone, but we have each other'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:18 PM IST
  • Prince Harry has said that his and wife Meghan Markle's decision to take a step back from the royal family was exacerbated by a desire to not have history repeat itself. He did not want to be overwhelmed by media scrutiny in the way that his mother, Diana, was.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kristen Stewart essays the role of Princess Diana in Spencer.
Kristen Stewart essays the role of Princess Diana in Spencer.
hollywood

Kristen Stewart recreates Princess Diana's Portsmouth look on Spencer set

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • Kristen Stewart has been filming for her upcoming movie, Spencer. The Twilight star plays the role of Princess Diana in the movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas reveals he missed Priyanka Chopra when she was filming The Matrix 4.
Nick Jonas reveals he missed Priyanka Chopra when she was filming The Matrix 4.
hollywood

Nick felt 'disconnected' when Priyanka was away in Germany filming Matrix 4

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  • Nick Jonas revealed he began the making of his upcoming album Spaceman when his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra was filming for The Matrix 4 in Germany.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano have been married for 12 years.
Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano have been married for 12 years.
hollywood

Gal Gadot is pregnant, posts a cute family pic to make the announcement

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:37 AM IST
  • Actor Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano are expecting their third child together. The Wonder Woman actor posted a cute family picture to make the announcement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Golden Globe award for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Golden Globe award for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
hollywood

Chadwick Boseman's wife breaks down while accepting his posthumous Golden Globe

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:03 AM IST
  • Chadwick Boseman's wife Simone Ledward broke down while accepting his posthumous Golden Globe for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mark Ruffalo won Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie at Golden Globe Awards 2021.
Mark Ruffalo won Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie at Golden Globe Awards 2021.
hollywood

Mark Ruffalo talks about environment in Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:23 AM IST
  • Mark Ruffalo received the Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for I Know This Much Is True... at the Golden Globe Awards 2021. The actor, in his acceptance speech, spoke about "Mother Earth."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emma Corrin won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) for The Crown at the Golden Globe Awards 2021.
Emma Corrin won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) for The Crown at the Golden Globe Awards 2021.
hollywood

Golden Globe 2021 full list of winners: The Crown, Soul take home awards

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:39 AM IST
  • The Golden Globe Awards 2021 winners were announced on Sunday, February 28. From The Crown to Schitt's Creek and I Care A Lot, here’s who bagged the trophies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Daniel Kaluuya accidentally muted himself.
Daniel Kaluuya accidentally muted himself.
hollywood

Chaotic Golden Globe Awards 2021 opens the floodgate for Twitter memes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:00 AM IST
  • The Golden Globe Awards 2021 took place this weekend and Twitter couldn't help but point out the chaos that unfolded at the awards show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jennifer Aniston joins Sterling K. Brown and Ava DuVernay to criticise Hollywood Foreign Press Association for lack of diversity in their ranks.
Jennifer Aniston joins Sterling K. Brown and Ava DuVernay to criticise Hollywood Foreign Press Association for lack of diversity in their ranks.
hollywood

'Time's Up Globes': Hollywood stars called out HFPA ahead of Golden Globe 2021

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:17 AM IST
  • Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) were called out by several celebrities for their lack of diversity in their ranks. After stars chanted "Time's Up Globes", the HFPA issued a statement assuring a change in the making.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Golden Globe Awards 2021 live: Chadwick Boseman won a post-humous Best Actor Award for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Golden Globe Awards 2021 live: Chadwick Boseman won a post-humous Best Actor Award for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
hollywood

Golden Globes: Chadwick Boseman wins Best Actor Drama for Ma Rainey

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Golden Globes 2021 live: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are hosting the awards ceremony at The Beverly Hilton. Early winners include The Crown and Schitt's Creek.
READ FULL STORY
Golden Globes 2021: Margot Robbie at the venue and Elle Fanning all decked up at home.
Golden Globes 2021: Margot Robbie at the venue and Elle Fanning all decked up at home.
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021 red carpet: See pics of Margot Robbie, Elle Fanning, Kaley

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Golden Globe Awards 2021 are kickstarting in a virtual ceremony. Stars such as Elle Fanning, Amanda Seyfried and other got decked up at home for a pandemic-era red carpet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Trial of Chicago Seven is nominated in Best Drama category.
The Trial of Chicago Seven is nominated in Best Drama category.
hollywood

Golden Globe 2021 nominees list: Ahead of ceremony, mark your favourites

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Golden Globe 2021 are just hours away and here is a list of nominees in all key categories. The ceremony will telecast in India on early Monday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Golden Globes 2021 takes place this weekend.
Golden Globes 2021 takes place this weekend.
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021: Date, time and where to watch on TV and online

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:10 PM IST
  • The Golden Globes 2021 winners will be announced on February 28 (March 1 in India). Here's what time the 78th Golden Globe Awards will commence and how to watch the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russo Brothers, Kevin Feige and other Marvel executives with Tom Holland.
Russo Brothers, Kevin Feige and other Marvel executives with Tom Holland.
hollywood

'We were relentless to cast Tom Holland as Spider-Man': Russo Brothers

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Russo Brothers have revealed how they always wanted Tom Holland, a British actor, to play Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Miley Cyrus with Nick Jonas.
Miley Cyrus with Nick Jonas.
hollywood

Miley Cyrus surprises fans, shares throwback photo with ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:14 PM IST
  • Miley Cyrus shared a throwback picture of her and singer Nick Jonas. The two Disney alums were rumoured to be dating when they were younger.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Henry Cavill played Superman in three movies.
Henry Cavill played Superman in three movies.
hollywood

New Superman movie for Warner Bros. to be written by Ta-Nehisi Coates

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Ta-Nehisi Coates, an acclaimed essayist, has been hired to write the script for the feature reboot of Superman, which will be produced by J.J. Abrams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP