Kristen Stewart recreates Princess Diana's Portsmouth look on Spencer set, iconic engagement ring spotted
- Kristen Stewart has been filming for her upcoming movie, Spencer. The Twilight star plays the role of Princess Diana in the movie.
New photos from the upcoming Hollywood movie Spencer recently hit the internet. The movie sees Kristen Stewart playing the role of Princess Diana. In the photos, Kristen was seen recreating a look from Diana's Portsmouth outing, in January 1989.
During the trip, Diana was seen wearing a plaid blazer with a black lapel. She donned a white turtleneck underneath the blazer with a set of pearl earrings to go with it. Diana stepped out holding a red clutch. The Twilight alum was seen wearing the same ensemble while sporting a wig to recreate Diana's look on the sets of the movie. She was also seen wearing a replica of Diana's iconic blue sapphire engagement ring.
Back in February, photos of Kristen from the Schlosshotel Kronberg set in Germany, which doubled up as Queen Elizabeth's royal Sandringham Estate, surfaced online, giving fans a sneak peek at her Diana.
It has been reported that Spencer would tell the story is spread across three days during one of Diana's final Christmases at the House of Windsor, breaking down Diana's marriage to Prince Charles. The movie is set in England, in 1991.
Speaking with Deadline, director Pablo Larraín said, "Kristen is one of the great actors around today. To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile an ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see. I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature."
Spencer eyes a release in 2022, ahead of Diana's 25th death anniversary.
