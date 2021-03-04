Meghan Markle says Buckingham Palace played 'active role in perpetuating falsehoods' in new Oprah interview clip
Former actor and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has spoken about feeling backstabbed by the Buckingham Palace. With the Palace announcing a probe into the staff-bullying rumours against Meghan, the new clip from her Oprah Winfrey interview arrives at a peculiar juncture.
In the clip, Oprah asks Meghan what she imagines is the Palace's stance on her coming to speak all about her life as a royal. Meghan says, "I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," she said. “If that comes with risk of losing things, there is a lot that has been lost already.”
The Times of London reported allegations that the duchess drove out two personal assistants and left staff feeling “humiliated.” It said an official complaint was made by Jason Knauf, then the communications secretary to Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry. He now works for Harry's elder brother, Prince William.
The palace said it was “clearly very concerned” about the allegations. It said in a statement that the palace human resources team “will look into the circumstances outlined in the article” and would seek to speak to current and former staff.
“The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace,” it said.
The first clips from the episode were aired on Monday morning with the Golden Globe Awards ceremony. In it, Harry had spoken about his late mother Princess Diana and all that she had to suffer. “I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side, because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago,” Harry said, adding, “because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us.”
“But at least we have each other,” Harry said. Diana died in 1997 of injuries suffered in a car crash. The episode is scheduled to air March 7 on CBS and the following day in Britain.
In early 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California, and are expecting a second child after their son, Prince Archie.
