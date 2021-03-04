IND USA
Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal reacts to sexual assault allegations, calls it 'extremely disturbing'
Madhur Mittal accused of sexual assault.
bollywood

Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal reacts to sexual assault allegations, calls it 'extremely disturbing'

  • Slumdog Millionaire star Madhur Mittal has been accused of sexual assault by a former girlfriend. An FIR has been filed against the actor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:52 AM IST

Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal has broken his silence on the sexual assault allegations and the FIR filed against him. The actor claimed that he is learning about things that are untrue and it is 'extremely disturbing' for him.

The allegations against the actor have been made by his former girlfriend. An FIR under IPC sections 354, 354A, 354B, 509, 323 has been filed against him on February 23 at Mumbai's Khar Police station.

Reacting to the turn of events, Madhur told Bombay Times, "Getting to learn about things which are untrue is extremely disturbing. There have been WhatsApp messages filled with stories that are assassinating my character. These are being forwarded for weeks in casting directors’ groups denying me work. I’m the only earning member of my family since the age of seven and all these reports in the media are affecting me, my family and my career in more ways than you can imagine.”

“I urge everyone to not jump to conclusions about me through these one-sided reports in the media. I have faith in the law and the actual truth shall be out soon," he added.

The former girlfriend's lawyer Niranjani Shetty claimed the girl had sustained injuries under her eye, neck and lips. "That girl was not in a state to talk to me. Her friend reached out to me. She had sustained injuries under the eye, neck and lips. I discovered that she was battered and sexually assaulted. Our concern was her safety, so I sent a letter by post to the police station. I personally went to the Crime Against Women Cell (CAWC). They later called us and the FIR was filed," she told the publication.

While Madhur shot to fame with Slumdog Millionaire, he has appeared in numerous projects thereafter. He was seen in Million Dollar Arm, Pocket Gangsters and Maatr on the big screen while Treasure Island was his last television appearance.

