IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rakhi Sawant, brother Rakesh dismiss FIR against them, call it 'publicity stunt'
Rakhi Sawant has been in news even after completion of Bigg Boss 14 owing to her mother's illness.
Rakhi Sawant has been in news even after completion of Bigg Boss 14 owing to her mother's illness.
tv

Rakhi Sawant, brother Rakesh dismiss FIR against them, call it 'publicity stunt'

  • An FIR was lodged against Rakhi Sawant, her brother Rakesh Sawant and a person named Raj Khatri. Rakhi's brother has now reacted to it.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:51 PM IST

Rakhi Sawant and her brother Rakesh Sawant have reacted, after an FIR was filed against them in New Delhi. The Bigg Boss 14 alum, her brother Rakesh, and a person named Raj Khatri were named in the FIR.

Rakesh's reaction comes hours after news broke that an FIR has been registered by a retired bank employee named Shailesh Srivastava in Vikaspuri police station in Delhi. Rakhi has revealed that she's taken the legal route and will file a defamation suit.

"It has nothing to do with me, my legal team will file a defamation suit soon. This is a publicity stunt and our legal team will take action," she told Spotboye. Rakesh has also reacted to the FIR in the same report. He shared details of the events that unfolded between the duo.

Referring to the dance institute mention in the FIR, Rakesh said, "I invested 3 lakhs for the renovation of the institute in 2017. But just before we could open the institute, I had to return to Mumbai for my mother's stomach operation. I was here for a month and when I went back to Delhi, I got to know the place was rented to some Sardar ji. So, when I had come back to Mumbai for my mother's operation in a hurry, I had forgotten my cheque books and some more stuff back in Delhi, which I got to know have been misplaced. In fact, I had even filed a complaint for my missing cheque books and some more stuff. I had even informed my bank to stop all withdrawals," he said.

"Rakhi has nothing to do with all this. She has no clue about the deal. I called Shailendra so many times on returning to Delhi, at that time they never took my calls. And now, when Rakhi has come out of the Bigg Boss house, they are using this opportunity to gain publicity by presenting my old cheque books and claiming that I have done a fraud," he added.

Also Read: Keith, Rochelle open up on seeking marriage counsellor's help

Navbharat Times had previously reported that Shailesh met Rakesh with the intention of starting a business. He gave Rakhi's brother gave Rs. 6 lakh. The meeting was reportedly initiated by Raj, where the two decided to produce a film based on Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim's life. Apart from the film, the duo also had plans to open a dance institute, with Rakesh allegedly assuring Shailesh that Rakhi will be involved. Plans did not materialise and the Sawant siblings allegedly handed Shailesh a post-dated cheque which bounced owing to the wrong signature. When Shailesh tried following up, his efforts went into vain and he eventually decided to file an FIR.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rakhi sawant

Related Stories

Vikas Gupta shared a video from his meeting with Rakhi Sawant's mother.
Vikas Gupta shared a video from his meeting with Rakhi Sawant's mother.
tv

Rakhi Sawant's mom blushes as Vikas Gupta kisses her: 'Move aside Halle Berry'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Vikas Gupta shared a video of his meeting with Rakhi Sawant's mother, Jaya Sawant, who is undergoing cancer treatment. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant was seen kissing her while praising her hairstyle.
READ FULL STORY
Jaan Kumar Sanu with Nikki Tamboli (L) and Rakhi Sawant at the party.(Varinder Chawla)
Jaan Kumar Sanu with Nikki Tamboli (L) and Rakhi Sawant at the party.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Nikki poses with Jaan at Rakhi’s bash, says she has no resentment towards anyone

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:59 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant hosted a party on Monday, which was attended by a number of her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants, including Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Vikas Gupta and Rahul Mahajan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant are expecting their first child.
Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant are expecting their first child.
tv

Kishwer, expecting first child with Suyyash, says her pregnancy was 'unplanned'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • Kishwer Merchant said that her pregnancy was not planned. She is currently expecting her first child with her husband Suyyash Rai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jankee Parekh with son Sufi.
Jankee Parekh with son Sufi.
tv

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh reveals why she broke down after holding son

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:59 PM IST
  • Jankee Parekh felt a number of emotions as she left newborn son Sufi at home for some time, while she visited the dentist. See their first photo here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant has been in news even after completion of Bigg Boss 14 owing to her mother's illness.
Rakhi Sawant has been in news even after completion of Bigg Boss 14 owing to her mother's illness.
tv

Rakhi Sawant, brother Rakesh dismiss FIR against them, call it 'publicity stunt'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:51 PM IST
  • An FIR was lodged against Rakhi Sawant, her brother Rakesh Sawant and a person named Raj Khatri. Rakhi's brother has now reacted to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik bags the Bigg BGoss 14 trophy.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik bags the Bigg BGoss 14 trophy.(Colors)
tv

When Rubina Dilaik had to sell her house after not being paid on debut TV show

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik was forced to sell her house after not receiving her salary for a television show, despite repeated reminders to her producers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Keith Sequira and Rochelle Rao celebrate their third wedding anniversary on Thursday.(iNSTAGRAM)
Keith Sequira and Rochelle Rao celebrate their third wedding anniversary on Thursday.(iNSTAGRAM)
tv

Keith, Rochelle open up on seeking marriage counsellor's help

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:14 PM IST
  • As they plan a small and sweet celebration for their third wedding anniversary on Thursday, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao talk about seeking help from a marriage counsellor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a viral video Rahul Vaidya was seen praising Aryan Khan.
In a viral video Rahul Vaidya was seen praising Aryan Khan.
tv

Rahul Vaidya lavishes praise on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in this viral video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:47 AM IST
  • In a viral video, Rahul Vaidya of Bigg Boss 14 is seen narrating an incident about how he met Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan at a city lounge and how the singer was impressed by star kid's humility and patience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin enjoy their time together.(Instagram)
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin enjoy their time together.(Instagram)
tv

Aly Goni shares pic with Jasmin Bhasin, says 'we are our own world'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:18 AM IST
  • Aly Goni has posted a new photo with close friend and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kavita Kaushik had also accused Abhinav Shukla of drunkenly texting her.
Kavita Kaushik had also accused Abhinav Shukla of drunkenly texting her.
tv

Bigg Boss 14's Kavita Kaushik names and shames online abusers, shares screenshot

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik has shared screenshots of the abusive messages she received on social media. "Call them out! Expose them!" Kavita wrote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai have also appeared on Bigg Boss together.
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai have also appeared on Bigg Boss together.
tv

Kishwer-Suyyash announce first pregnancy with special post: 'Coming in August'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:21 PM IST
  • Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai announced on Tuesday that they are expecting their first child. Check out their Instagram posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Saif Ali Khan headlines Ali Abbas Zafar’s web show Tandav.(HT_PRINT)
Actor Saif Ali Khan headlines Ali Abbas Zafar’s web show Tandav.(HT_PRINT)
tv

Tandav row: Amazon issues fresh apology, says 'we respect viewers' beliefs'

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:26 PM IST
  • Amazon Prime Video has issued a new apology over the legal cases surrounding the political drama Tandav. Read it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Raj Singh doesn’t want the short film on Pratyusha Banerjee’s life to be released. (HT Photo)
Rahul Raj Singh doesn’t want the short film on Pratyusha Banerjee’s life to be released. (HT Photo)
tv

Pratyusha's ex-boyfriend says he's 'waiting for day karma punishes Kamya, Vikas'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:53 PM IST
  • Late Pratyusha Banerjee's ex-boyfriend, Rahul Raj Singh, has said that he is waiting for the day that karma punishes Kamya Panjabi and Vikas Gupta. Both Vikas and Kamya have spoken against Rahul in Pratyusha's suicide case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Gupta shared a video from his meeting with Rakhi Sawant's mother.
Vikas Gupta shared a video from his meeting with Rakhi Sawant's mother.
tv

Rakhi Sawant's mom blushes as Vikas Gupta kisses her: 'Move aside Halle Berry'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Vikas Gupta shared a video of his meeting with Rakhi Sawant's mother, Jaya Sawant, who is undergoing cancer treatment. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant was seen kissing her while praising her hairstyle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Mahajan brought friends and foes together.
Rahul Mahajan brought friends and foes together.
tv

Inside Rahul Mahajan's Bigg Boss party: Rubina bonds with 'sister' Nikki

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:50 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Arshi Khan, and Jaan Kumar Sanu attended a Bigg Boss 14 bash thrown by Rahul Mahajan and his wife, Natalya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bigg Boss 14 alum Jasmin Bhasin urges fans to stay away from negativity.
Bigg Boss 14 alum Jasmin Bhasin urges fans to stay away from negativity.
tv

Jasmin Bhasin requests fans to 'let go of all the negativity' amid fan wars

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:42 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin took to Twitter to urge her fans to not spread negativity. Her tweet came amid social media wars between her fans and those of Rubina Dilaik.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salil Ankola shares his pic from the hospital.(Instagram)
Salil Ankola shares his pic from the hospital.(Instagram)
tv

Salil Ankola tests Covid 19 positive: 'It has been a scary time'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:01 AM IST
  • Cricketer-turned-actor Salil Ankola shares how he was rushed to the hospital after facing breathlessness, soon after testing positive for coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP