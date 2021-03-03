Ahead of third wedding anniversary, Keith Seqeuira and Rochelle Rao open up on seeking marriage counselling

Actors and Bigg Boss 9 contestants Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao celebrate their third wedding anniversary on Thursday and have opened up about facing troubles in their marriage. Recent reports had suggested they sought help from marriage counsellors to sort out issues in their relationship.

Soon after they were seen together on Salman Khan's reality show, Keith and Rochelle got married in a private beach wedding in 2018. They later shared gorgeous pictures from the celebrations.

Rochelle told Pinkvilla in an interview, "Every relationship in this world has issues and it takes a good amount of reworking by those in it. It's not necessary that if a couple visits a counsellor then they are about to have a divorce. It can also mean that they simply want to strengthen their relationship even more like never before. It's just a mentality in India that if you are visiting a shrink that means either you are crazy, need help or something is terribly wrong in your life and that's such a horrible thing to think."





Keith added, "A friend just suggested it to us and we did it. It worked wonders. You know it gets you to work on every little glitch of yours. If you have somebody to give you a different perspective about your minor or major glitches and if it's going to make your bond better than why not?! Also, I believe that every partner should have a spiritual connect. People keep adding on to their emotional baggage and then it becomes toxic for their own self. It's better to seek advice from somebody who can help you the right way."

The couple celebrated Valentine's Day last month and also shared pictures on Instagram. Keith had shared a picture of them together and written, "And when you smile, the whole world stops and stares for a while, 'cause you're amazing, just the way you are." - Bruno Mars #mine #valentine @rochellerao." Rochelle shared his post on her Instagram page and added, "Thanks for being my forever valentine.."

Sharing their plans for the wedding anniversary, Keith also told the entertainment portal, "We have private and an intimate celebration tomorrow. It's going to be simple and I will take her to her favourite Italian restaurant, considering the current scenario, we will not take any other risk."

