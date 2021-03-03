Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho co-star Jhanak Shukla is 25 now, and 'not earning anything', but she doesn't mind
- Shah Rukh Khan's child co-star from Kal Ho Naa Ho, Jhanak Shukla, spoke in a video about why and how she 'lost the track' in her acting career, and how she is 'not earning anything' right now.
Jhanak Shukla, the child artiste who worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Kal Ho Naa Ho, is now in her mid-20s, and has taken a step back from acting.
In a new video doing the rounds online, she said that she had worked a lot by the time she was around 15, and decided to take a break. "That's where I lost the track, when it comes to acting," she said. The video was shared on Tuesday by Brut India.
Jhanak, who also starred in the sitcom Karishma Kaa Karishma, said in the video that while she was an 'extrovert' when she was younger, she is now the 'opposite' of that and prefers spending alone time. She is now an archaeologist.
ALSO WATCH | Shah Rukh Khan & his sister get into a ferry at Mumbai's Gateway of India
"When I was young, I used to think when I'll be 24 I'll be earning a lot, and I'd be settled and married," she said, adding with a laugh, "I'm 25 and I'm not earning anything." Jhanak said that she eventually wants to move to New Zealand and work in a museum there, and live a 'quiet life'.
Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham son Jibraan Khan is all grown up now, see pics as he celebrates birthday
Last year, another of Shah Rukh's old co-stars, Jibraan Khan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, resurfaced. Son of actor Firoz Khan, Jibraan said in an interview that he does not want to ask his father for help to find work in the industry.
Meanwhile, Parzaan Dastur, the child actor from Shah Rukh's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, tied the knot with Delna Shroff earlier this year. Parzaan played a Sikh boy in the film,
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjana Sanghi reveals how Irrfan Khan influenced her approach to acting
- Sanjana Sanghi played a small role in Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium. The actor has now opened up about the acting lessons she learned from Irrfan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Little Kareena, Saif come together in Saba's throwback family pictures, see here
- Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan recently posted old family pictures of the Kapoors and the Pataudis. See little Kareena and Saif here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun channels his inner 'Bhediya'; Ayushmann, Arjun Kapoor can't stop laughing
- Varun Dhawan shared a funny clip just before boarding an aircraft where he channeled his inner werewolf. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle Khanna struggles to work from home as daughter Nitara does mischief
- Twinkle Khanna has shared a glimpse of how things get difficult for her at home as schools continue to remain shut.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Naveli Nanda disturbed as SC asks rape accused if he will marry survivor
- Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, on Wednesday reacted to a question posed to a rape accused by a Supreme Court bench.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol wishes sister Tanishaa on her birthday: 'Wish you one ton of love, luck'
- Kajol wished sister Tanishaa Mukerji as she turns a year older. She also shared some never-seen-before throwback pictures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah Rukh's Kal Ho Naa Ho co-star Jhanak is 25 now, and 'not earning anything'
- Shah Rukh Khan's child co-star from Kal Ho Naa Ho, Jhanak Shukla, spoke in a video about why and how she 'lost the track' in her acting career, and how she is 'not earning anything' right now.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor brings back Shamur in Roohi song Nadiyon Paar. Watch
- Janhvi Kapoor is back with her second dance number, titled Nadiyon Paar, from the film Roohi. It is a remixed version of hit Shamur song Let The Music Play.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Priyaank, Shaza Morani's wedding: See Shraddha's toast, first dance
- Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani hosted a Christian-style wedding ceremony in the Maldives this week. The couple exchanged their vows at a beach ceremony, and danced to Ed Sheeran's Perfect.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon issues apology for Tandav, Fans say Heropanti 2 poster is like Hitman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana shames modern achievers for wearing 'torn jeans', Twitter unearths pics
- Twitter users reacted after Kangana Ranaut shamed 'achievers' of today for wearing 'torn American jeans and rags like blouses'. Some found pictures of Kangana herself wearing the clothes that she described.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny finds husband wearing nothing but a hat, shoots video for world to see
- Sunny Leone 'found' husband Daniel Weber wearing nothing but a strategically placed hat, and decided to shoot a video of him for her Instagram followers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flight trailer: Mohit Chadda stars in airborne thriller
- The trailer for Flight, a new film starring Mohit Chadda, has been released. Watch here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shabana Azmi shares rare black and white throwback pic, see here
- Shabana Azmi shared a rare throwback picture from the golden era. While there are number of well-known faces in the picture, she mentioned how she failed to recall who the Soviets were in the picture.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor dances to Kamariya as she rings in 34th birthday in Maldives
- A video of Shraddha grooving to Stree song Kamariya during her birthday celebrations in Maldives has appeared online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox