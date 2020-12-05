e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham son Jibraan Khan is all grown up now, see pics as he celebrates birthday

Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham son Jibraan Khan is all grown up now, see pics as he celebrates birthday

Jibraan Khan, who played the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s characters in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, celebrated his 27th birthday on Friday. See his pics.

bollywood Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 09:03 IST
Hindustan Times
Jibraan Khan turned 27 on Friday.
         

Actor Jibraan Khan, who played the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s characters in the cult hit Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, celebrated his birthday on Friday, and he looks totally transformed. In the film, Jibraan played Krish, son of Rahul and Anjali Raichand.

Jibraan now has an Instagram following of over 140000, and a verified profile on the photo-sharing site. In a recent interview, he said that he’d been auditioning for good roles, and even assisted on the upcoming film Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

“No Place I’d rather be .... #NameDay #HappyBirthdaytoMe,” he wrote in a post on Friday. Several of his followers wished him on the occasion.

Here are some more pictures:

 

 
 
 
 
 

Son of actor Firoz Khan, Jibraan said in an interview that he does not want to ask his father for help to find work in the industry. “This industry as good as it is, is also very brutal. But to get something on your own merit is wonderful. My father played Arjun in Mahabharat, he is the reason why I branched out into acting as a kid. I did ads and then acting. It took my three years to get a good film to assist on, that was Brahmastra, and that was again on my merit. Even now, it is my own struggle so I am liking it,” he’d told Pinkvilla earlier this year.

Asked if he still gets recognised for his role in K3G, he said, “Yes, I won’t lie about that. It does happen. I think the respect I get during auditions, is because of the work I have done in the past, and from all of that K3G comes out the best. Wherever I go, it is still the patent question, how was it working on K3G. I don’t get bored answering it, but I think it is high time I need a new identity.”

Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham also featured Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and others, besides Shah Rukh and Kajol. It released to major box office success in 2001.

