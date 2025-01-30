Taylor Swift’s true feelings on Blake Lively ‘dispute’ claims revealed amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

There is no “bad blood” between Taylor Swift and her best friend Blake Lively despite an ongoing $400 million lawsuit involving the Hollywood A-lister. Following reports that suggested a strain in their relationship after Swift’s name was mentioned in Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit, an insider has refuted these claims, stating that the popstar has never distanced herself from her girl. Taylor Swift and Blake Lively spotted together in Brooklyn

All is well between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

Despite speculation that Taylor Swift is pulling away from Blake Lively over Justin Baldoni’s legal troubles with Lively, sources confirm their bond remains strong.

Reports claimed that Swift, 35, was creating distance from Lively, 37, to steer clear of controversy. However, an insider told Page Six that these claims are “not true” and that there is no tension between the two. While Swift has not publicly addressed the lawsuit, she continues to stand by Lively behind the scenes.

Swift was dragged into the controversy after Justin Baldoni, in his counter lawsuit, accused Lively of using her to sway him during a meeting with Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The It Ends with Us director claimed that Swift’s presence at the meeting made him feel obligated to align with Lively’s script preferences for the film.

It Ends with Us controversy

Back in December, Gossip Girl star Blake Lively sued her It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment, creating a toxic work environment, adding intimate scenes without her consent, and running a smear campaign against her. Baldoni, however, has denied all allegations and even released behind-the-scenes footage to defend himself.

As one of Lively’s closest friends, Taylor Swift has been associated with the case from the start, whether through leaked PR emails from Baldoni’s team or direct mentions in the lawsuit.

Known for publicly supporting her friends’ projects, Swift has been noticeably quiet about It Ends with Us. When the film, which explored the sensitive theme of domestic violence, premiered in August 2024, she didn’t encourage fans to see it in theaters—something she had done for Zoë Kravitz’s Blink Twice.

Justin Baldoni’s legal team claims he felt pressured by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Taylor Swift during discussions about It Ends With Us, citing messages where Lively allegedly referred to Swift and Reynolds as her “dragons” who would “fight” for her. They argue this made Baldoni feel he wasn’t just dealing with Lively but also two powerful celebrities.

Lively’s lawyers dismissed the claims as a classic case of an abuser flipping the narrative, emphasising that she had concrete evidence of sexual harassment and retaliation.