Judd Apatow takes dig at Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle, calls It Ends With Us a 'terrible movie'

Amid the escalations that are happening in the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, writer-director Judd Apatow is taking at the public attention for the feud between the co-stars of It Ends With Us. During his opening monologue as the host of the 77th Annual Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards, Judd called the 2024 release a ‘terrible movie.’ (Also read: Justin Baldoni says he had an ‘intense year’ amid legal battle with Blake Lively: ‘I had anxiety’) Judd Apatow called It Ends With Us a 'terrible movie'.

What Judd Apatow said

As per a report on People, Judd said, "I loved Wicked. I saw it four times in the first four days. It was the highest-grossing movie musical of all time. Do you know that? Usually to make that much money, you have to sue Blake Lively. So much hazarai over such a terrible movie."

About the legal battle

Blake accused Justin of sexual harassment and claimed that he orchestrated a smear campaign against her. These allegations were made public in a complaint filed with the California Civil Rights Department, which later escalated into a formal lawsuit. In turn, Justin counter-sued Blake and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, for defamation. The case is supposed to go to trial next year, scheduled for May 2026.

It Ends With Us is directed by Justin Baldoni and adapted from Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel. It tells the story of Lily Bloom (Blake), who falls in love with a neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid (Justin), but their relationship becomes complicated by her past trauma and the re-emergence of her first love, Atlas Corrigan. The film releases worldwide in theatres last year in August.

The DGA Awards were held in Beverly Hills. Sean Baker won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film for Anora. India's Payal Kapadia was nominated for first-time theatrical feature film for All We Imagine As Light, but lost to RaMell Ross for Nickel Boys.