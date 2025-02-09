Justin Baldoni says he had an ‘intense year’ amid legal battle with Blake Lively: ‘I had anxiety’

In a preview of an upcoming interview, actor and director Justin Baldoni opened up about his emotional struggles in an "intense year" amid legal battle with his former co-star Blake Lively. (Also Read: Justin Baldoni's lawyer hints Taylor Swift could be deposed in Blake Lively legal battle: ‘Gonna be game-time decision’) This combination of images shows Blake Lively at the London screening of the film It Ends With Us and Justin Baldoni at the world premiere of the film in New York.(AP)

Justin Baldon admits emotional struggles

The 40-year-old actor, best known for his role in Jane the Virgin, fought back tears while discussing the emotional toll his legal battle with Blake Lively has taken on him.

In the teaser clip for Gent's Post, Justin confesses, "I had an intense year," and admits that the stress of recent events triggered anxiety. He says, “This morning I sent a text message. I had anxiety. I haven't talked about this yet.” The context of these conversations is yet to be revealed.

The full interview, which was filmed in November, is scheduled to air on February 10. Justin's emotional revelation comes amidst a very public and ongoing legal feud with Blake, his co-star from It Ends With Us.

Justin Baldoni's legal troubles

Blake has accused Justin of sexual harassment and claims that he orchestrated a smear campaign against her. These allegations were made public in a complaint filed with the California Civil Rights Department, which later escalated into a formal lawsuit.

Justin has strongly denied Blake's accusations. In response, he filed a defamation lawsuit against the New York Times for its coverage. Additionally, Justin pursued legal action against Blake, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, filing a USD 400 million lawsuit on January 16.

Justin's attorney, Bryan Freedman, has expressed that the legal battles have significantly affected the actor financially and emotionally. In a statement during a pre-trial conference, Bryan noted that the actor has been "devastated" by the proceedings.

Bryan, who also represents Baldoni's production company, Wayfarer Studios, and others involved in the It Ends With Us production, added that the public nature of the case has made it challenging for Justin to combat the allegations effectively.

To clear his name, Justin has taken to the public domain, releasing raw footage from the It Ends With Us set, as well as launching a website featuring text message exchanges between himself and Blake.

Despite these efforts, the actor's attorney insists that the weight of the allegations has already left a lasting impact, emphasizing that once accusations are made, they become perceived as facts, making them difficult to defend against.

The trial between Justin and Blake is scheduled for May 2026.