Chelsea Handler roasts Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively at Critics Choice Awards, mocks them for 'distracting' Hollywood

The award season in Hollywood continued with the 30th Critics Choice Awards being held in Los Angeles on Friday night. The gala evening was hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, who poked fun at everything Hollywood during her monologue. But one of her best roasts of the night came when she poked fun at Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, two actors who are currently involved in an ugly legal battle. (Also read: Taylor Swift's friendship with Blake Lively in hot water over Justin Baldoni clash? Discord over ‘dragons’ remark) Chelsea Handler poked fun at Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's feud at the 30th Critics Choice Awards.

Chelsea Handler roasts Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively

During her time on stage at the Critics Choice Awards, Chelsea said, "It is important in times like these to have a distraction, and that's why I want to personally extend my gratitude to Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. Thank you for providing us with that distraction. I am grateful, I think we are all grateful, and I think we are good."

Justin Baldoni starred in and directed It Ends With Us, which also starred Blake Lively. The actor-director was sidelined from the promotions. A few weeks after the film's release, Blake sued Justin for sexual harassment and a smear campaign. In turn, Justin counter-sued Blake and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, for defamation. The case is supposed to go to trial next year.

Referring to the legal drama, Chelsea added, "Everyone in this room, no matter whose side you are on, we can all agree to accept that there's probably not going to be a sequel. It ends with us, guys!" The joke received loud applause and laughter from the celebs present in the room. Many online called it 'the best joke of the night'.

About the Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Awards 2025 were held in Los Angeles on Friday night (February 7). Shogun dominated in the TV awards, sweeping all the major awards, including Best Drama Series. Conclave and Emilia Perez won big in the film category but were eventually upset by the small indie film Anora in the Best Picture category. The 30th Critics’ Choice Awards streamed live in India on Lionsgate Play from 5.30 am onwards.