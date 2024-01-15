Critics Choice Awards 2024: Chelsea Handler takes a dig at ex Jo Koy for his hosting stint at Golden Globes 2024

While emceeing the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Chelsea Handler playfully reused one of Jo Koy's Golden Globes 2024 monologue jokes, which had him face criticism for its concept. However, she kicked off with a playful acknowledgment of the aging appearances of two veteran actors. Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy(Instagram/jokoy)

"I can't decide who's hotter between you two; you're both total smoke shows," she quipped, playfully addressing Harrison Ford and Robert De Niro. Later, she humorously remarked, "Sadly, Martin Scorsese couldn't make it tonight, but that won't stop me from letting everyone in this room know that I would toss him around like a little Italian meatball."

Chelsea Handler onstage during the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards. (REUTERS)

Handler then added with a grin, "Thank you for laughing at that. My writers came up with it." The crowd, with many attendees who were also present at the recently concluded Golden Globe Awards, responded with prolonged applause.

Jo Koy Defends his Golden Globes Monologue

In his hosting role, Koy employed the line as a comeback when his joke about the Barbie movie received a lukewarm response from the audience at this year's Golden Globes. Onstage, he explained, "I got the gig just 10 days ago. You're expecting a flawless monologue? Come on, slow down. I wrote some of these jokes, and those are the ones getting laughs."

Koy faced public scrutiny for jesting that the awards show featured "fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift" than the NFL, eliciting no response from the singer. The comedian expressed to People later that night, his willingness to give hosting another shot with better preparation time.

Jo Koy onstage at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2024. (REUTERS)

Jo Koy Addresses Controversial Joke

A few days later, Koy admitted it was a "rookie move" to attribute the controversial joke to his three writers. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, the comedian clarified, “Those writers are amazing, and that was not my intention at all. They had my back, and I need to make sure I fix that, and I will, I always will.”